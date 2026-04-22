The Player of the Year Award: What is Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis saying about beating compatriot Relebohile Mofokeng?
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What puts Appollis on the list?
This season, Oswin Appollis has managed to record a 14-goal contribution to Orlando Pirates, who are chasing the Premier Soccer League crown.
He is in the bracket with teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, Junior Dion of Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners, who have managed more.
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The front runners to the POTY Award
Relebohile Mofokeng has managed 10 goals and seven assists in 22 Premier Soccer League matches, including scoring his first professional hat trick in the 6-0 win over TS Galaxy.
It explains why he is tipped to go all the way and win the award ahead of the former Polokwane City attacker.
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What is Appollis saying?
“At the moment our focus is to win games as a group and share the ball as many as we can,” Appollis opened up to the media.
“That’s what the group has been doing – whoever is scoring, we are always there to assist him, and that’s what I am doing.
“The Player of the Season is not on my mind at the moment. My job is to score goals and help the team win," he added.
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The next test
On Sunday, Pirates will be playing traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in a match that will define their season as far as the PSL title is concerned.
Mofokeng and Appollis will definitely play a crucial role in that fixture, hoping to help Bucs complete a double over Amakhosi.