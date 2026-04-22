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Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

The Player of the Year Award: What is Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis saying about beating compatriot Relebohile Mofokeng?

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis

The duo has had a good season for both the Soweto giants and the national team, Bafana Bafana, who are set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Football stakeholders in Mzansi have been discussing who has done enough to win the prestigious individual award this season.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What puts Appollis on the list?

    This season, Oswin Appollis has managed to record a 14-goal contribution to Orlando Pirates, who are chasing the Premier Soccer League crown.

    He is in the bracket with teammate Relebohile Mofokeng, Junior Dion of Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners, who have managed more.

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  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The front runners to the POTY Award

    Relebohile Mofokeng has managed 10 goals and seven assists in 22 Premier Soccer League matches, including scoring his first professional hat trick in the 6-0 win over TS Galaxy.

    It explains why he is tipped to go all the way and win the award ahead of the former Polokwane City attacker.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    What is Appollis saying?

    “At the moment our focus is to win games as a group and share the ball as many as we can,” Appollis opened up to the media.
    “That’s what the group has been doing – whoever is scoring, we are always there to assist him, and that’s what I am doing.

    “The Player of the Season is not on my mind at the moment. My job is to score goals and help the team win," he added.

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  • Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The next test

    On Sunday, Pirates will be playing traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in a match that will define their season as far as the PSL title is concerned.

    Mofokeng and Appollis will definitely play a crucial role in that fixture, hoping to help Bucs complete a double over Amakhosi.