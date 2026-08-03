World Cup sponsorship now pays off far beyond the stadium walls. A recent report has revealed billions of dollars in profits for the global brands tied to the tournament. And Morocco's hosting of the 2030 edition, alongside Portugal and Spain, hands African companies an exceptional chance to build their presence on the world stage.
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The other face of the World Cup: a Saudi achievement at the forefront, and Morocco hands Africa a golden opportunity
Brand value
Brand Finance have revealed in a new report that 21 global brands, led by Saudi Arabia's Aramco, added 7.2 billion dollars to the value of their brands through sponsorship of the 2026 World Cup.
That figure does not represent direct profits or revenues earned during the tournament. It reflects the estimated rise in each brand's financial value, driven by greater public recognition, an improved reputation and stronger prospects for future profit growth off the back of its World Cup association.
Technology, automotive, financial services and consumer goods emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of sponsoring the tournament.
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Aramco leads the way: other companies post major gains
Saudi Aramco came top among companies in terms of the absolute increase in brand value, adding 1.08 billion dollars.
Brand Finance also ranked the company first for its estimated contribution to enterprise value, the company's total value, which reached around 26.142 billion dollars, according to the firm's estimates.
Verizon came in second with an increase of 1.03 billion dollars. Hyundai followed, adding 836 million dollars, then Coca-Cola with 733 million dollars, Bank of America with 631 million dollars, Visa with 532 million dollars, Home Depot with 402 million dollars, and Kia with 365 million dollars.
Measured as a percentage of the original brand value before the tournament, Lenovo topped the list with a growth rate of 4.2%. Kia came next at 3.5%, then Hyundai at 3.4%, Aramco in fourth on 2.3%, and Hisense at 2.1%.
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Investment worth billions of dollars
The report estimated the total investment of the 21 World Cup sponsors at around 2.8 billion dollars. That outlay generated 7.2 billion dollars in additional brand value, plus 61 billion dollars in the companies' enterprise value (the total value of the company).
Sponsoring the 2026 World Cup cost between 52 and 76 million pounds sterling, according to the Playmaker Clubhouse analysis. In return, sponsors reached an audience estimated at around 5 billion fans around the world.
An African opportunity with the 2030 World Cup
According to Business Insider Africa, sponsoring companies have reaped substantial returns. Yet not a single firm headquartered in Africa features on FIFA's list of official global sponsors.
Morocco's hosting of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal offers African companies a historic chance to break into official sponsorship and regional partnerships, the report argues. Such a move would boost their brand value and strengthen their global presence.
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