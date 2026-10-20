Former Lyon and Saint-Etienne player Francois Clerc said on the programme on Monday evening: "If Kvara starts the match, he will play a great game. In terms of attitude, we feel he is playing with a (confused) head, and that he is not present. We feel a kind of unease. He has produced good matches in the French league, but now he is disappointing anyway."

Journalist Daniel Riolo, meanwhile, reckons the gulf in the Georgian's level between the French league and the Champions League could turn into a problem.

He said: "If he plays (against Barcelona) and, as usual (in the Champions League), he is good, then I think the message after a while will be: stop doing that."

Riolo explained that the winger seems to be picking his matches, caring little for Ligue 1 fixtures. That, he argued, is why his level swings between the two competitions.

He added: "We agree that there is a theory of players picking their matches, and we let it slide calmly because we realised that no one cared about the French league at Paris Saint-Germain. But this would be far too big a thing, more than is acceptable. In the French league, he is really average. If he is good tomorrow and I were the coach, I would not accept that."