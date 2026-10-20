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Ahmad Salah
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"The noise around Mbappé and Yamal is the reason for his frustration": could the Barcelona clash be a turning point for the PSG star's season?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
K. Kvaratskhelia
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
France
Spain
Georgia

A final chance or the start of a crisis?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has lost his starting place at Paris Saint-Germain since the start of the season because of his form. Tuesday night's Champions League clash against Barcelona offers him the chance to prove himself, just as he has so often done on the big occasions.

His inconsistent displays sparked debate on the programme "L'After Foot" on RMC ahead of the match. Will Kvaratskhelia answer his critics once more by turning up when it matters most?

One of the key architects of PSG's second Champions League title last year, the Georgian is enduring a difficult start to the 2026-2027 campaign. The European tie against Barcelona arrives at just the right moment to test his ability to respond.

  • A troubled head: Kvaratskhelia's inconsistent form "unacceptable"

    Former Lyon and Saint-Etienne player Francois Clerc said on the programme on Monday evening: "If Kvara starts the match, he will play a great game. In terms of attitude, we feel he is playing with a (confused) head, and that he is not present. We feel a kind of unease. He has produced good matches in the French league, but now he is disappointing anyway."

    Journalist Daniel Riolo, meanwhile, reckons the gulf in the Georgian's level between the French league and the Champions League could turn into a problem.

    He said: "If he plays (against Barcelona) and, as usual (in the Champions League), he is good, then I think the message after a while will be: stop doing that."

    Riolo explained that the winger seems to be picking his matches, caring little for Ligue 1 fixtures. That, he argued, is why his level swings between the two competitions.

    He added: "We agree that there is a theory of players picking their matches, and we let it slide calmly because we realised that no one cared about the French league at Paris Saint-Germain. But this would be far too big a thing, more than is acceptable. In the French league, he is really average. If he is good tomorrow and I were the coach, I would not accept that."

    Read also: Souness: Arsenal put pressure on referees, and their star is a cheat

  • Ballon d'Or hype may be the cause of the frustration

    Journalist and analyst Florent Gautreau believes Luis Enrique may keep Kvaratskhelia on the bench and keep piling on the pressure, because the Georgian has not recovered his level or the required attitude. Even so, Gautreau predicted he would later return as an excellent player and reclaim his starting place both domestically and in Europe.

    Fellow journalist and analyst Walid Acherchour could find no explanation for the dip in the player's level. "This year, he did not take part in the World Cup, and he had a perfect preparation, so how do we explain that Kvara, who could be among the top five candidates for the Ballon d'Or, is no longer able against Strasbourg to attempt a dribble in a one-on-one situation?" he said.

    Gautreau offered a possible answer. "There is something we underestimated in all our discussions about the Ballon d'Or: when he arrived at the start of the season, he may have seen himself as a candidate, but in the great machine of everyone's nomination campaigns (Mbappé, Yamal and Dembélé), he saw that they were no longer talking about him."

    He explained: "That is perhaps why his level dropped (due to frustration) while he was expecting a huge start to the season after missing the World Cup."

    Read also: Video: "Checkmate" and Salah's mask: Trabzon lash Besiktas with fiery messages

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