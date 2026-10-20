Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has lost his starting place at Paris Saint-Germain since the start of the season because of his form. Tuesday night's Champions League clash against Barcelona offers him the chance to prove himself, just as he has so often done on the big occasions.
His inconsistent displays sparked debate on the programme "L'After Foot" on RMC ahead of the match. Will Kvaratskhelia answer his critics once more by turning up when it matters most?
One of the key architects of PSG's second Champions League title last year, the Georgian is enduring a difficult start to the 2026-2027 campaign. The European tie against Barcelona arrives at just the right moment to test his ability to respond.