The next debutants' ball? Two more new faces on the FC Bayern Munich bench

Meanwhile, Della Rovere and Osmani are both options for the midfield. The former joined Munich in 2024 from Cremonese’s youth team. The Italian is already a regular in the reserve team in the Bavarian Regional League, having scored four goals and provided ten assists in 21 league matches. Osmani, on the other hand, has been part of Bayern’s youth setup since 2017 and has so far featured exclusively for the U17s.

Defenders Pavic and Ofli are also back in the squad. Goalkeeper Leonard Prescott and attacking midfielder Mayon Cardozo are two further talents in the squad. The latter has already made his debut against Gladbach. The bench is completed by Raphael Guerreiro, Hiroki Ito and Tom Bischof.

Head coach Kompany spoke to Sky about his line-up before kick-off: “Some of these players might be needed today. It’s also about gaining experience. Some will make it, some won’t. It’s about integration. I hope the lads starting today are resilient.”