After only 6 rounds of the Spanish league, the outlines of the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid have begun to emerge, not only in the table, but in the finer details that could prove decisive as the season wears on.

Barcelona keep collecting points and victories without pause. Real Madrid, by contrast, look more prone to losing control of matches even when they impose their technical superiority. It is a paradox that may reveal one of the most important differences between the two sides this season.

One key advantage has been with Barcelona since the season began, and it could prove decisive in their bid to retain the title, especially with direct rivals Real Madrid struggling in the same department.

The table reflects that superiority. Hansi Flick's side lead with 18 points on a perfect record after 6 rounds, while Real Madrid sit second on 15, having lost their fourth-round match away to hosts Real Betis and ground out 5 wins, most of them hard-fought.

Barcelona are ruthless at collecting points against the smaller teams. Flick excels at deploying his stars to exploit the gap in quality and make the difference. Mourinho, meanwhile, struggles in this respect, scraping through the small tests by the skin of his teeth. That is a worry before the first major clash against Atlético Madrid in the seventh round next Sunday.

From the opening weeks, Barcelona have looked like a team capable of scoring at any moment. Real Madrid sit at the other extreme, forever under threat of conceding even during spells of their own dominance, undone by defensive lapses from their players.

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