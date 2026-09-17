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Jose Mourinho - Hansi Flick [Kooora Only]AI - Grok
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

The Mourinho enigma and Flick's luxury: can Barcelona settle the La Liga race with their secret weapon?

FEATURES
H. Flick
J. Mourinho
Barcelona vs Racing Santander
Barcelona
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
Germany
Portugal
Spain

The gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid may not lie solely in the quality of their stars or the number of their victories. There is a detail that becomes clearly apparent as matches progress, and it could turn, as the season unfolds, into a decisive weapon in the La Liga race.

After only 6 rounds of the Spanish league, the outlines of the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid have begun to emerge, not only in the table, but in the finer details that could prove decisive as the season wears on.

Barcelona keep collecting points and victories without pause. Real Madrid, by contrast, look more prone to losing control of matches even when they impose their technical superiority. It is a paradox that may reveal one of the most important differences between the two sides this season.

One key advantage has been with Barcelona since the season began, and it could prove decisive in their bid to retain the title, especially with direct rivals Real Madrid struggling in the same department.

The table reflects that superiority. Hansi Flick's side lead with 18 points on a perfect record after 6 rounds, while Real Madrid sit second on 15, having lost their fourth-round match away to hosts Real Betis and ground out 5 wins, most of them hard-fought.

Barcelona are ruthless at collecting points against the smaller teams. Flick excels at deploying his stars to exploit the gap in quality and make the difference. Mourinho, meanwhile, struggles in this respect, scraping through the small tests by the skin of his teeth. That is a worry before the first major clash against Atlético Madrid in the seventh round next Sunday.

From the opening weeks, Barcelona have looked like a team capable of scoring at any moment. Real Madrid sit at the other extreme, forever under threat of conceding even during spells of their own dominance, undone by defensive lapses from their players.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Complacency or loss of focus?

    Real Madrid's recent La Liga outings have exposed a striking pattern: the team's level drops noticeably in the second half compared to how they start matches. It's a clear problem, one Mourinho is grappling with and has openly admitted to the media.

    Against Elche, Real Madrid raced into a two-goal first-half lead. An own goal followed a fine strike from Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe added the second.

    Three comfortable points looked to be there for the taking before the derby, and Mourinho duly made changes midway through the second half to rest stars like Vinicius Junior and Guler. Then the match turned, and the team almost threw away two points.

    Control of the game slipped away in an instant. The hosts pounced, scoring twice to haul themselves level and threatening Thibaut Courtois's goal on more than one occasion, before substitute saviour Ceballos struck at the death to seal the win.

    The same thing had happened against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu, the fixture before the Elche clash, though the scenario differed slightly.

    Real Madrid came flying out of the blocks and scored three goals inside the first 35 minutes, with more looking likely. They thought the match was settled early.

    Yet for all that dominance, Real Madrid suddenly faded and lost their grip on midfield after Mourinho chose to rest Valverde at the break and bring on Eduardo Camavinga, whose introduction led to Rayo Vallecano's only goal of the match.

    This time, though, the three points were never really in doubt. Those three first-half goals did the job, and a fourth late on confirmed the win.

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  • The numbers reveal the problem

    The numbers told the story. Real Madrid dominated the first half with 68% possession against Rayo Vallecano's 32%, and mustered 12 shots on goal to the visitors' 7.

    Then came the collapse. Vallecano flipped possession in the second half, 56% to 44%, laying bare just how far the Madrid side had fallen off.

    Their shot count climbed too. Vallecano managed 11 attempts to Real Madrid's 12, wiping out the clear gap the hosts had enjoyed before the break.

  • Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Gifts that never stop for the competitors

    Mourinho did not deny his side's problem. He admitted it in front of the media, aiming clear criticism at his players and demanding they improve.

    After the recent Elche match, Mourinho said the feeling at half-time was that his side would score five goals in the second half. Instead, his players lowered the intensity and handed the opponent huge amounts of space.

    The Portuguese coach summed up the crisis in a single sentence: "My only criticism is that we are able to settle matches and we do not do it, and we gave a team that looked as good as dead the chance to come back to life."

    "There are matches that look as if they are over, but they are not over," he added. "The only explanation I can find is that we treat them as easy matches, and we do not settle them. There are matches we do not settle, and it seems we go from a feeling of ease to losing control."

    Leave the situation unchecked and this problem could hinder Real Madrid's progress all season.

    Carlos Espi has rescued Mourinho twice, with late goals against Espanyol and Elche. He will not be decisive every time.

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  • FC Barcelona v Real Racing Club de Santander - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Catalan ferocity until the final whistle

    Barcelona are the complete opposite. They impose themselves from the first whistle to the last, and six straight wins, most by emphatic scorelines, tell the story.

    The difference is simple. When Barcelona lead by a goal or two early on, they don't slow the tempo, they chase more goals. That's where the coach earns his money, keeping his players hungry and fuelling the fight for places.

    Look at Barcelona's recent results and the first and second-half numbers are near identical, always weighted heavily in their favour.

    You don't need to go back far. The most recent game, against Racing Santander, sums up exactly how they go about their business.

    Four goals up against one in the first half, the Barça players didn't ease off to save their legs for a tricky away day at Sevilla. They cranked up the intensity instead, and ran out 7-2 winners, their biggest of the season.

    Barcelona's numbers this season are frightening. Twenty-eight goals in six games, close to five a match, with a level of technical quality on the pitch that leaves opponents trailing.

    The first-half data from the Racing game says it all. Barcelona held 70% of the ball and mustered 19 shots, six of them on target, against just two for the visitors, one of which found the net for their only goal.

    Little changed after the break. Barça enjoyed 69% possession and had 11 shots, three on target, while Racing managed three efforts on the counter, two of them on goal.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-FEYENOORDAFP

    A German mentality made the difference

    Little wonder Flick heaped praise on his players after these results. He rated the current squad as perhaps the most balanced since he took charge, and the improvement wasn't confined to the attack. It ran through the midfield and defence too.

    What lies behind his players' hunger to score whatever the scoreline? The German coach answered with a phrase that just about sums up the current situation.

    For him, it all comes down to identity and the way the team plays. "This is our mentality, and this is the way we want to play. If we lose the ball, we have to go and win it back," he explained.

    That mentality sits at the heart of Flick's philosophy: relentless pressing and winning the ball back the moment it's lost. Those ideas have shone through in Barcelona's play, and they arrive after a spell in which the Catalan side had lost its identity.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Physical weakness or poor management?

    But the desire to increase output alone is not the secret behind this disparity in the results of Barcelona and Real Madrid this season, so what is the secret then?

    Perhaps it comes down to the poor physical fitness of Real Madrid's players. Their performance declines in the second half compared with their counterparts at Barcelona, allowing the Catalan side to press throughout the 90 minutes.

    This picture, by contrast, places Mourinho's decisions under the microscope, particularly his management of playing minutes and substitutions. He is supposed to get the best out of every player, even if that comes at the expense of the stars, something the Portuguese coach has been known for throughout his career.

    Numerous question marks have been raised recently over the level Vinicius Junior is producing, yet the Brazilian winger remains a fixture in the team's starting line-up.

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The substitutes' bench: a hidden weapon

    Managing minutes brings us to another crucial point: the quality of the options on each coach's bench, a hidden weapon capable of deciding titles.

    Real Madrid look short here. A punishing run of injuries, before the stars finally returned, has thinned the ranks, and some players have dipped in form.

    Even after landing several of the signings the club chased last summer, Los Blancos still lack a "super substitute" in a number of positions. Take the left wing, should Mourinho ever decide to bench Vinicius.

    Midfield offers Mourinho little more. Rest Valverde or Bernardo Silva and he runs into the errors of Camavinga, and to a lesser extent Tchouameni, who is still returning from injury.

    Flick, by contrast, picks his side and rings the changes in near total comfort. There is barely any gap between the starters and the reserves at Barca, and that depth has let the German coach rotate carefully across recent matches. The result: every player stays sharp and nobody feels the strain.

    Up front, which explains the terrifying tally so far, the options pile up on the flanks. Even the centre-forward berth that was a headache in the summer is sorted. Raphinha has become the main striker, Gabriel Jesus deputises, and young Egyptian Hamza Abdel Karim waits his turn.

    In midfield, Flick leans almost entirely on Rodri and Pedri, yet the playmaker slot changes without any drop in level. Fermin Lopez lights up one game, then sits so Dani Olmo can shine in the next.

    Defence throws up the same welcome dilemma. Whoever Flick picks, the performance holds up, even if the team has yet to meet an opponent with real attacking bite.

    Versatility has helped him too. The Barca squad is packed with players comfortable in more than one role. Raphinha is the obvious example, a winger and a centre-forward, alongside new pair Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, plus Fermin Lopez.

    All of that hands the coach huge tactical flexibility. Real Madrid, by contrast, have looked rigid all season.