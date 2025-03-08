Steve Barker, Stellenbosh vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

'The linesman puts his flag up for a foul' - Furious Steve Barker recalls Stellenbosch FC being robbed twice in matches against Kaizer Chiefs and once in defeat to Orlando Pirates after Nedbank Cup exit, but Nasreddine Nabi happy for Amakhosi win but urges Soweto giants to 'think like a big club'

CupPremier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FC vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsStellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City FCStellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates

The Amakhosi coach was not fully satisfied with his team's performance, while Stellies' boss expressed his disappointment regarding the officiating.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs beat Stellies in Nedbank Cup
  • Amakhosi scored a controversial goal
  • Nabi and Barker react to the match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱