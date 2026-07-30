Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Riyadh v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

The latest of them Yaisle: the story of 3 coaches who shocked Al-Ahly and left against its will

FEATURES
Al Ahli
M. Jaissle
C. Gross
V. Pereira
V. Pereira
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Switzerland
Portugal

The German coach put Al-Raqi in a predicament

Germany's Matthias Jaissle won't be the first coach to walk away from Al-Ahli during the professional league era. Two others got there before him.

Press reports confirmed that Jaissle tendered his resignation as Al-Ahli manager on Thursday, hoping to take charge of Newcastle United next season and succeed former boss Eddie Howe.

  • 33 coaching eras

    Al-Ahli have made 33 coaching changes since the Saudi league turned professional in the 2008-2009 season, and for all sorts of reasons.

    Some of those coaches took charge more than once, among them the Swiss Christian Gross. Others arrived as temporary appointments, like Saleh Al-Mohammadi. A few, such as Youssef Anbar, ticked both boxes.

    Only three coaches, though, walked away from the Al-Ahli job entirely of their own accord. The last of them was the German Matthias Jaissle, according to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah".

    • Advertisement

  • Vítor Pereira: a surprise departure and a possible return

    Vitor Pereira was the first man to walk away from the Al-Ahli job, quitting after a single season in 2013-2014. Ironically, the Portuguese is now one of the candidates to succeed Jaissle.

    When the 2013-2014 season ended, Pereira still had another year left on his Al-Ahli contract. The Saudi club wanted him to stay, even after he asked for double his salary, as their president at the time, Prince Fahd bin Khalid, admitted.

    Pereira had guided Al-Ahli to third in the Saudi league and reached the final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. A 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab followed, and the criticism that came his way after that match was fierce.

    Some believed that backlash was the real reason behind his exit. Pereira insisted otherwise, pointing to personal circumstances back home in Portugal that forced him out despite his wish to stay with "Al-Raqi".

    Pereira did not take another job until January 2015, when he joined Olympiacos. From there he embarked on a long journey through Fenerbahce, 1860 Munich, Shanghai, Corinthians, Flamengo, Al-Shabab, Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest.

    His return to the Roshn league at the start of 2024 with Al-Shabab proved brief. He left at the end of that same year for the very reasons Jaissle did, tempted by an offer to work in the English league with Wolverhampton.

    Now the Portuguese coach's name is linked with another Roshn league return next season. He has been nominated to take over Al-Hilal from Italian Simone Inzaghi, and he has also entered Al-Ahli's thinking as a possible successor to Jaissle.

  • Christian Gross: the departure of champions

    Pereira's exit opened the door for Christian Gross. The Swiss coach took the reins at Al-Ahli in 2014 and delivered the Crown Prince Cup along with a fine league campaign, though Al-Nassr pipped them to top spot.

    That second season stands as the finest in Al-Ahli's history, and perhaps Gross's own too. The "refined" Swiss guided them to a first-ever double: the Saudi league and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

    Al-Ahli responded by offering Gross a fresh deal to replace his expired contract. He turned it down, adamant that he needed rest after two gruelling seasons in the Saudi league.

    There were no financial disputes with the board over the renewal, Gross insisted. Family circumstances, he said, tied his hands and stopped him from carrying on with the Saudi side.

    That rest didn't last long. Gross was back in charge at Al-Ahli by October 2016, brought in after the team's dismal run under Portuguese coach Jose Gomes.

    He saw out the season empty-handed and then left, with Ukrainian Sergei Rebrov stepping into his place.

    Stranger still, Gross returned for a third spell in October 2019. This time the ending was brutal. Around four months after his appointment, poor results cost him his job.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL