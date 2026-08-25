Julián Álvarez's desire to move to Barcelona, and the tension it created with Atlético Madrid, was not the first case of a player rebelling against his club in order to fulfil the dream of wearing the Catalan shirt.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" shed light on a number of stars who, in earlier eras, pressured their clubs or took things up a notch until they finally landed at the Camp Nou.

Álvarez leads the current crop. After Argentina's clash with Austria at the World Cup, he made his feelings plain: "The best for everyone is the move, I want to fulfil my dream". His standoff with Atlético Madrid rumbles on, driven by his determination to leave and join Barcelona.