The key to Relebohile Mofokeng's success in Europe revealed: 'Special players deserve special coaches'

Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in African football, but Mahlatse Makudubela believes his trajectory would look very different without the right guidance at Mayfair.

The former midfielder, who recently transitioned into coaching with Tunisian giants US Monastir, credits former Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro for having the tactical bravery to unleash the teenager.

"I'll make an example. Had coach Jose Riveiro not given Relebohile Mofokeng a chance, South Africa could have just said, 'Hey, this boy's got potential. Until when?'" Makudubela said as per Soccer Laduma.

He suggests that the environment created by the Spanish tactician allowed Mofokeng to express himself without the fear of failure that often haunts young players in the Premier Soccer League.