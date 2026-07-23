The key to Relebohile Mofokeng's success in Europe revealed: 'Special players deserve special coaches'
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The Riveiro influence at Orlando Pirates
Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in African football, but Mahlatse Makudubela believes his trajectory would look very different without the right guidance at Mayfair.
The former midfielder, who recently transitioned into coaching with Tunisian giants US Monastir, credits former Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro for having the tactical bravery to unleash the teenager.
"I'll make an example. Had coach Jose Riveiro not given Relebohile Mofokeng a chance, South Africa could have just said, 'Hey, this boy's got potential. Until when?'" Makudubela said as per Soccer Laduma.
He suggests that the environment created by the Spanish tactician allowed Mofokeng to express himself without the fear of failure that often haunts young players in the Premier Soccer League.
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Matching talent with the right philosophy
The core of Makudubela’s argument rests on the idea that high-level flair players cannot be coached with a one-size-fits-all approach.
Mofokeng’s style is built on creativity and unpredictability, traits that require a manager who values individual brilliance over rigid systems.
"You look at Rele again, the type of player he is. He needs a special coach.
"I always say special players deserve special coaches, my friend," Makudubela explained.
The 37-year-old veteran believes that Mofokeng’s technical ceiling is so high that standard coaching methods simply won't suffice.
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Comparison to global superstars
In a bold assessment of Mofokeng’s potential, Makudubela placed the Soweto giants’ starlet in the same bracket as some of the most famous names in the sport.
By comparing Mofokeng to global icons and emerging local talent, he underscored the rarity of the player's profile.
According to Makudubela, recognizing these "special" players is a skill that only a select few coaches in professional football actually possess.
"I feel like I worked with coaches, but only special coaches could understand the type of player I am.
"There are many others I can mention in the PSL and around the world – Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Mpho Padime, who is a young boy that is coming through at Pirates right now. I think coach Riveiro is a special coach".
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Lessons from a nomadic career
Reflecting on his own journey, which spanned 17 clubs across nearly two decades, Makudubela admitted that his career moves were often dictated by this search for the right tactical fit.
He urged Mofokeng and other young stars to be proactive about their environments, noting that staying in a system that doesn't suit one's strengths is a recipe for stagnation.
"I saw that, you know what? Yes, coach, you like me. I like being here.
"But if I'm not the type of player that fits in your system, let me go look for a coach that likes the type of play that I portray.
"To save your time, because our career is very short, my brother. Had I not moved to Yanga, maybe I wasn't going to get my silverware."
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