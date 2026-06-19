The key ingredients behind Bafana Bafana’s World Cup improvement identified: 'In the first game, we lacked two of them'

Edward Motale believes that South Africa's ability to navigate the remainder of the group stage hinges on two psychological factors: discipline and emotional intelligence.

Reflecting on the team's performance following their recent stalemate with Czechia, he noted a significant improvement in how the squad carries itself on the pitch compared to their tournament opener.

The former Orlando Pirates star revealed that he had specifically targeted these traits when communicating with the group.

"All we have to do, even before the match - the message I told them was: discipline, instructions, discretion and emotional intelligence.

"That is what must win us matches in the World Cup," Motale said as per Soccer Laduma.



