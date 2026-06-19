The key ingredients behind Bafana Bafana’s World Cup improvement identified: 'In the first game, we lacked two of them'
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Discipline and emotional intelligence are paramount
Edward Motale believes that South Africa's ability to navigate the remainder of the group stage hinges on two psychological factors: discipline and emotional intelligence.
Reflecting on the team's performance following their recent stalemate with Czechia, he noted a significant improvement in how the squad carries itself on the pitch compared to their tournament opener.
The former Orlando Pirates star revealed that he had specifically targeted these traits when communicating with the group.
"All we have to do, even before the match - the message I told them was: discipline, instructions, discretion and emotional intelligence.
"That is what must win us matches in the World Cup," Motale said as per Soccer Laduma.
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Lessons learned from the Mexico defeat
The legendary defender was quick to point out that Bafana Bafana's struggles in their opening fixture against Mexico were largely self-inflicted.
He argues that a lack of composure led to unnecessary officiating trouble, which ultimately hindered their chances of securing a positive result in their first outing on the world stage.
"In the first game, we lacked two of them.
"We lacked discipline, and we lacked emotional intelligence, and we ended up getting a yellow card and a red card," Motale explained.
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Handling the pressure against Czechia
Despite some questionable officiating during the draw with Czechia, including a challenge on Khuliso Mudau that Motale felt deserved a red card, the legend was encouraged by the players' restraint.
He praised the team for not allowing frustrations with referee to derail their performance.
"[Thursday] it was much better.
"We could handle the pushing and shoving.
"We could deal with the difficult decisions by the referees," Motale observed.
Regarding the Mudau incident, he added: "I think there was a tackle on Mudau where he was stamped on.
"It was supposed to be a send-off, but it didn't happen.
"She [referee Tori Penso] didn't even consult with the principal, the VAR.
"But look, I don't worry much about the referees."
Confidence in knockout stage progression
As Bafana prepares for their final group-stage hurdle, Motale is adamant that if the players maintain their current mental trajectory, a spot in the knockout stage is well within reach.
"And if we go into the next game with that mentality of emotional control, discipline and following instructions, we will win," he concluded.
"You will come and interview me again when we are in the next round."