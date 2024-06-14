The Invincible Champions Of Morocco! Zinnbauer and ex-Orlando Pirates coaches Davids and Wilken beat Kaizer Chiefs target Nasreddine Nabi to Botola Pro League title
The three former Bucs mentors guided the Green Eagles to their first league championship since 2020 following a victory over MC Ouja.
- Unbeaten Raja thrashed Ouja to lift title
- Nabi's side won Rabat Derby but not enough
- Three South Africans helped Zinnbauer clinch trophy