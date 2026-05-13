The future of Kaizer Chiefs defensive star uncertain after injury-plagued season and contract due to expire in June

Dillan Solomons’ tenure at Kaizer Chiefs appears to be hanging by a thread as his contract approaches its expiration date this June.

Since joining Amakhosi from Moroka Swallows in 2022 on an initial four-year agreement, the 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay in the starting XI, primarily due to a recurring series of injuries that have hampered his progress under the bright lights of Naturena.

The club hierarchy is reportedly hesitant to trigger an extension given the player's lack of availability over the past season.

Sources close to the Soweto giants suggest that the technical team and management are weighing up whether it is viable to retain a player who has spent more time in the medical room than on the pitch.

The feeling within the club's corridors is that Solomons' inconsistent fitness record has made it difficult to rely on him for a sustained title charge or deep cup runs.



