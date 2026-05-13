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The future of Kaizer Chiefs defensive star uncertain after injury-plagued season and contract due to expire in June
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Injury woes cloud renewal talks
Dillan Solomons’ tenure at Kaizer Chiefs appears to be hanging by a thread as his contract approaches its expiration date this June.
Since joining Amakhosi from Moroka Swallows in 2022 on an initial four-year agreement, the 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay in the starting XI, primarily due to a recurring series of injuries that have hampered his progress under the bright lights of Naturena.
The club hierarchy is reportedly hesitant to trigger an extension given the player's lack of availability over the past season.
Sources close to the Soweto giants suggest that the technical team and management are weighing up whether it is viable to retain a player who has spent more time in the medical room than on the pitch.
The feeling within the club's corridors is that Solomons' inconsistent fitness record has made it difficult to rely on him for a sustained title charge or deep cup runs.
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A source speaks on Solomons' absence
Explaining the current situation at the club, a source revealed to Soccer Laduma the depth of the frustration regarding the right-back's fitness.
The insider clarified that his absence from the matchday squad is rarely a tactical choice, but rather a consequence of his physical condition.
“He is not even being benched. He's injured. It's not like he's missing because he's benched, you know, he's injured.
"So, in a season, he plays more than 10 games.
"Why can you keep such a player?
"I don't think he will be in the team next season. He is one of the players who I believe won't be there next season,” the source said.
This blunt assessment paints a bleak picture for the defender’s prospects of a contract renewal.
While his talent is not in question, the demand for high-performance availability at a club of Chiefs' stature means that sentimental value rarely outweighs on-field contribution.
With the squad expected to undergo surgery in the upcoming transfer window, Solomons may find himself among those deemed surplus to requirements.
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Struggling for minutes on the pitch
The statistics for the current campaign illustrate the uphill battle Solomons has faced.
He has managed just nine appearances in the Betway Premiership, a tally that falls far short of expectations for a senior defender.
Across all competitions, his involvement has been limited to 19 games, which includes a notable run of nine appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup and a lone outing in cup competition.
Despite those limited contributions, the 29-year-old has shown flashes of the quality that initially attracted Chiefs to his services.
He has occasionally stepped up during the club's continental adventures, providing a veteran presence when called upon.
However, with the Glamour Boys looking to build a more robust and resilient squad for the future, those glimpses of potential may not be enough to secure a new deal before the June deadline.
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What’s next for Chiefs?
Amakhosi have essentially accomplished their mission for the season, after sealing a third-place finish in the log to secure a CAF Confederation Cup spot for next season.
However, with two rounds of matches left to spare, coach Khalil Ben Youssef and Co. will have the opportunity to assess the squad in view of finalising their requirement for the upcoming transfer window.
Chiefs will hit the road for the penultimate matchday, as they face off against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 16.
An exciting encounter is expected, with Usuthu eager to hold off the threat posed by fifth-placed Sekhukhune United.
The Glamour Boys will round off their campaign at home against Chippa United on May 13.