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Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Filippo Cataldo

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"The fact that I now see things differently in hindsight…": Referee Christian Dingert admits to a mistake following controversial decisions against FC Bayern

FC Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga was marred by a number of controversial decisions by referee Christian Dingert, who disallowed two of Munich’s goals and sent off Luis Diaz for an alleged dive. He says he would not make that decision again.

“Looking at the footage now, I wouldn’t have given that decision,” Dingert told Sky, referring to his sending-off of Bayern’s Luis Diaz in the 84th minute. Diaz had previously run into the penalty area with the ball at his feet following a superb lob from Harry Kane, before taking off as Leverkusen goalkeeper Jonas Blaswich rushed out to meet him.

 Blaswich then made contact with Diaz’s foot. Dingert ruled it a dive and showed Diaz – who had already been booked following a collision with Aleix Garcia – a second yellow card, much to the displeasure of the Munich side.

  • Dingert explained: “During the game, I saw Diaz take off his foot. I didn’t notice the subsequent contact with his foot. It goes without saying that I see it differently in hindsight.”

    Dingert thus agreed with Bayern, who had been quite angry about Diaz’s sending-off. “I don’t want to argue for a penalty, but that’s definitely not a dive,” said captain Joshua Kimmich on DAZN. “When I see the footage, there is contact. You can’t deny that.” 

    Bayern’s manager Vincent Kompany had become – quite uncharacteristically for him – completely agitated. He said: “Nobody in the stadium knows why he got the red card. It’s madness. Someone needs to explain to me why that’s a yellow.” Jonathan Tah also emphasised on Sky that Diaz got straight back to his feet. “He’s not making a fuss, he’s not putting on a show.”

    When asked why VAR hadn’t intervened in this situation to give Dingert the chance to correct his mistake whilst still on the pitch, Dingert explained: “In the case of a yellow-red card, it is currently not possible for VAR to intervene.” However, this rule is set to change in the summer. 

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Harry Kane's handball? Christian Dingert stands by his decision

    However, in another controversial decision, the 45-year-old referee stuck to his original ruling. 

    Harry Kane had scored what appeared to be the equaliser to make it 1-1 in the 61st minute, immediately after coming on as a substitute. Dingert had initially awarded the goal, but reversed his decision after reviewing the video footage.

    The ball had been played onto Kane’s elbow by Leverkusen goalkeeper Jonas Blaswich as the goal was being scored. Kane had, however, turned away, and Blaswich had struck the ball at him from point-blank range. “Decisions involving the video assistant referee are sometimes questionable,” said Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich afterwards. “You’re welcome to intervene in very clear-cut decisions. But not with a block, whether there’s a bit of a hand in it or not. He shoots it from a metre out.” 

    Dingert, however, said: “From my position, I didn’t notice that at first. The VAR recommended that I take another look at the behind-the-goal perspective. And that’s when I noticed: the arm moves slightly into the path of the shot. This initiated the attacking phase and allowed Bayern to control the move.” Therefore, the handball was punishable. 

    Dingert described the exchange with the Munich officials after the match as “quite normal”. There had been “many tricky situations to Bayern’s disadvantage”, “that has to be said clearly. But emotions were kept in check.” Both during the match and in the subsequent exchange with coach Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl: “It was very businesslike, it was fine,” said Dingert.

  • FC Bayern: Upcoming matches

    DateTimeMatch
    Wednesday, 18 March9 pmFC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League)
    Saturday, 21 March3.30 pmFC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
    Saturday, 4 April3.30 pmSC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
    Saturday, 11 April6.30 pmFC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

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