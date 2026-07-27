



Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, has edged closer to a switch to Real Madrid in a deal designed to bolster the Royal club's attacking line.

That move could force Real Madrid to confront the situation of Vinicius Junior, who is yet to renew his contract and remains heavily wanted at Arsenal.

Should the renewal stall, the Brazilian would be close to leaving for Arsenal this summer.

Diomande's exit from Leipzig poses a direct threat to Barcelona's ambitions of signing Kosovar striker Vedat Muriqi, the Hoffenheim star. Leipzig have tied his fate to the future of the Ivorian in a tangled deal that could deprive the Blaugrana of their attacking target.

The German side are keen to bring in the 23-year-old Muriqi as a direct replacement for Diomande should the move to the Spanish capital go through. That scenario leaves Barcelona in an extremely difficult position, especially as the Catalan club regard the Kosovar striker as the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres.