Al-Hilal have already wrapped up their first foreign signing of the summer, landing Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United for 80 million euros, according to some press reports.

Those same reports make Summerville the second most expensive signing in the history of the Saudi league. Only Neymar cost more, the Brazilian having joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 for 90 million euros.

No sooner had the Summerville deal gone through than Al-Hilal found themselves linked with a string of other attackers. Strangely, some of them play the very same left-wing role the Dutchman occupies.

The biggest name among them was Colombian Luis Diaz, the Bayern Munich winger. England's Jack Grealish also featured, back at Manchester City after the end of his loan spell at Everton.

All this chasing of other players threw up plenty of questions about Summerville's future. Had Al-Hilal really paid that huge sum only for him to serve as backup to a bigger name like Diaz or Grealish?