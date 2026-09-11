The opening round of the league phase in the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League produced a strong start, with the matches packed with goals, big results and records, most notably the brilliance of Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed the biggest win of the round, thrashing Slovan Bratislava 6-1. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United all opened their campaigns with big wins too. Arsenal saw off Napoli 1-0, and Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Real Madrid edged Inter Milan 2-1. Manchester City, meanwhile, came away from Porto's stadium with a 2-0 win.

Here we run through the leading numbers and statistics of the opening round, according to the ESPN network.