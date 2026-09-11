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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

The Champions round-up: historic numbers for Mbappé, Yamal and Haaland, and a rare achievement for Bayern

FEATURES
Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
FC Porto vs Manchester City
FC Porto
Manchester City
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
E. Haaland
F. Torres
M. Llorente
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Germany
Norway
France
Slovakia
Portugal
England

Key statistics from the opening round of the Champions League: from Torres's brilliance to Llorente's specialism

The opening round of the league phase in the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League produced a strong start, with the matches packed with goals, big results and records, most notably the brilliance of Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed the biggest win of the round, thrashing Slovan Bratislava 6-1. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United all opened their campaigns with big wins too. Arsenal saw off Napoli 1-0, and Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Real Madrid edged Inter Milan 2-1. Manchester City, meanwhile, came away from Porto's stadium with a 2-0 win.

Here we run through the leading numbers and statistics of the opening round, according to the ESPN network.

  • Mbappé equals Raúl

    Kylian Mbappé equalled Raúl's tally of 71 goals to move into fifth place on the list of the top scorers in the history of the UEFA Champions League, behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 140 goals, Lionel Messi with 129, Robert Lewandowski with 109, and Karim Benzema with 90.

    Vinícius Júnior made nine ball recoveries against Inter Milan, his highest figure in a single Champions League match. No Real Madrid attacking player had managed more at home in the competition since Gonzalo Higuaín, who racked up 12 against Juventus in December 2008.

    Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, became the 56th player to reach 100 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

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  • The paradox of Mbappé and his brother

    Ethan Mbappé saw the first red card of his career across all competitions during Lille's defeat to Real Betis, in only his third appearance in the UEFA Champions League. His brother Kylian Mbappé, by contrast, has never been sent off in 99 matches in the competition.

  • Bayern make history

    Bayern Munich have become the second club in Champions League history to break the 900-goal barrier. Only Real Madrid have gone further, with 1,139 goals. Barcelona sit third on 767, Manchester United fourth on 549.

    Michael Olise has had a hand in 34 goals across all competitions in 2026, scoring 17 and setting up 17 more. Among players in Europe's top five leagues, only his teammate Harry Kane can better that. Kane has contributed to 39 goals, with 34 strikes and 5 assists.

    The French star also produced the fourth three-goal-contribution game of his Champions League career, matching Raphinha's record for the most such performances since his debut in the competition in September 2024.

    Kane, meanwhile, has scored in 8 consecutive Champions League matches, netting 10 goals in that run. One more scoring appearance would draw him level with the longest streak by a Bayern player, held by Robert Lewandowski, who found the net in 9 straight matches twice between 2019 and 2021. The competition's all-time record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in 11 consecutive matches between 2017 and 2018.

    No one has contributed to more Champions League goals over the last three seasons than the England striker. Since 2024-2025, Kane has racked up 31 contributions, made up of 26 goals and 5 assists. That leaves him 3 clear of his closest rivals Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha, who each have 28.

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  • FC Porto v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Haaland equals Aguero

    Erling Haaland has scored 59 goals in 59 Champions League matches, making him the player with the highest scoring rate in the history of the competition, at a goal per game, among players who have played at least 20 matches.

    That tally has also seen Haaland equal Sergio Aguero's record as Manchester City's all-time top scorer in the Champions League, with 36 goals for the club.

  • Yamal shatters the records

    Barcelona have scored 22 goals in their first five matches of the season, the fourth-best goalscoring start in the club's history and their best beginning since the 1950-1951 season.

    Lamine Yamal has broken Lionel Messi's record to become the youngest player in Barcelona's history to reach 100 goal contributions, at the age of 19 years and 58 days. Messi reached that figure at 22. Yamal now has 101 contributions with the club, made up of 54 goals and 47 assists.

    Twelve goals is the winger's tally in the Champions League, leaving him one short of Kylian Mbappé's record of 13 as the highest-scoring teenager in the competition's history. He has already beaten Mbappé's record for contributions, though, reaching 23 against the Frenchman's 20.

    Raphinha, meanwhile, has become the first Barcelona player in the 21st century to score in the team's first five matches during a single season.

  • Manchester's numbers

    Bruno Fernandes has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in European competitions since his Manchester United debut in 2020. No other midfielder can match his combined tally over that spell.

    Sabah made history on their very first Champions League appearance. They became the first side to start a match with an eleven featuring 11 players of 11 different nationalities.

    Matheus Cunha became the fourth Brazilian to score for Manchester United in the Champions League, following Anderson, Alex Telles and Casemiro. His strike was also the 241st scored by a different Brazilian player in Champions League history, leaving Brazil second only to France on 242 scorers.

    Patrick Dorgu became the youngest player to provide an assist on his Champions League debut for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney, who managed it at 18 in September 2004.

  • Arsenal without set pieces

     Arsenal have scored 10 goals in their first five matches this season, and not one has come from a set piece. It's a striking turnaround after they leaned so heavily on dead-ball situations last term.

    David Raya has kept a clean sheet in 54% of his Champions League starts, 20 in 37, the best ratio of any goalkeeper in the competition's history among those to have started at least 25 matches.

    Against Napoli, Arsenal fired off 26 shots for an expected goals figure of 4.05. Both marks are the highest the club have posted in a Champions League game since the 2010-2011 season.

    Martin Odegaard has scored in four of his five matches across all competitions this season. Last term he managed just one goal in 36 appearances.

  • Liverpool's numbers

    Andoni Iraola beat Diego Simeone for the first time in his career across all competitions, having lost three and drawn one of their previous meetings.

    Five goals in five matches against Liverpool for Marcos Llorente. That's the same tally he has managed in 54 games against every other opponent in the Champions League.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BRATISLAVAAFP

    Paris shines

    Paris Saint-Germain stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in the UEFA Champions League. Two more, and they will match the longest streak in the club's history, set between October 2012 and November 2013.

    Ferran Torres became the ninth Spanish player to score a Champions League hat-trick. He is also the first Spaniard to net three or more goals in a match while playing for a team from outside Spain since Lucas Pérez did it for Arsenal against Basel in December 2016.

    That treble took Torres to 21 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He now sits fifth on the list of Spain's all-time scorers in the Champions League and European Cup, having leapfrogged Luis Enrique "19 goals", Fernando Torres "20 goals" and Cesc Fàbregas "20 goals". Raúl tops the list with 71 goals.

    Ousmane Dembélé, meanwhile, reached 30 goals in the competition to move past David Trezeguet and become France's fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history. Only Karim Benzema with 90 goals, Kylian Mbappé with 71, Thierry Henry with 50 and Antoine Griezmann with 44 sit above him.

  • Roma's return

    Brian Cristante scored his first goals in the UEFA Champions League in his 14th match in the competition, spread across spells with Roma, Benfica and Milan. It was also Roma's first goal in the Champions League since Daniele De Rossi struck against Porto in the second leg of the 2018-2019 round of 16. That's a wait of 2,745 days.

  • Como's numbers

     Como became the second Serie A side to score four or more goals on their debut in the European Cup/Champions League, after Sampdoria won 5-0 against Rosenborg in September 1991. They are also the 12th of 16 Italian teams to have found the net in the Champions League.

    At 22 years and two days old, Nico Paz became the youngest Argentine to lay on two or more assists in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi. Messi managed it against Basel in October 2008, aged 21 years and 120 days.

  • Pepe shines

    Ricardo Pepi has a hand in nine Champions League goals: six of his own and three assists. The PSV Eindhoven striker boasts the best minutes-per-goal-or-assist ratio in the history of the competition among players with at least 250 minutes on the pitch, chipping in every 49 minutes.

  • Demirović hat-trick

    Ermedin Demirović scored the fifth-fastest hat-trick in UEFA Champions League history, netting all three goals in 31 minutes and 21 seconds. He became just the second Bosnia and Herzegovina player to bag a hat-trick in the competition, following Edin Džeko's treble against Viktoria Plzeň in 2018. No Stuttgart player had ever managed the feat in the Champions League before him.

  • Suzuki makes history

    Zion Suzuki has become the first Japanese goalkeeper to feature in the UEFA Champions League. He'd already broken new ground this season as the first Japanese goalkeeper to appear in the Premier League.

  • McGinn on top

    John McGinn now stands alone. His 12th goal in European competition for Aston Villa moved him past Ollie Watkins as the club's all-time leading scorer across the major European tournaments.