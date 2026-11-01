With Kakà, the greatest No 22 in Milan's history, watching on, No 22 Moreira enjoyed a fairytale night. He chose the number in honour of his idol Ricky.

Despite not being the tallest forward in AC Milan's attack, Pulisic rose above the giants of Inter's defence to head in Moreira's perfect assist for the first goal. Then Moreira came up with a brilliant short corner to Rabiot, who scored with a lob to land a second uppercut on Inter.

Rabiot's unbridled joy in Diego's direction showed just how fond he is of the new team-mate he has taken under his wing. His team-mates describe Diego as a star on and off the pitch, and AC Milan fans have already made him a favourite.