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Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
Amr Azzam
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The Ballon d'Or between the magic of Yamal and Kvara's exceptional season: who deserves it more?

Originals
L. Yamal
K. Kvaratskhelia
Spain
Georgia

World champion or European champion?

A few days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the comparison between Lamine Yamal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks like a footballing paradox that sums up part of the nature of the major individual awards. The point is clear: the man with the most prominent European achievement isn't necessarily the one most present in the race for the limelight, just as possessing the most dazzling talent doesn't automatically mean boasting the best record over the season.

Barcelona's jewel and one of the most exciting talents in the world, Yamal enters the ceremony surrounded by enormous media and fan momentum. Kvaratskhelia stands on the other side of the picture. He delivered an exceptional European season with Paris Saint-Germain before suffering a harsh blow: a cruciate ligament tear during the two sides' last encounter. It was a painful scene, and it unfolded before the eyes of the very player on whom all attention is focused as one of the leading candidates for the award.

Away from the sympathy for Kvara's injury, or the fascination with Yamal's talent, the comparison poses a more important question. What makes one player closer to the Ballon d'Or than the other? Achievement? Individual performance? Talent? Or the ability to occupy a larger space in public and media consciousness?


  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain GFXGOAL

    Champions League: Kvaratskhelia's strongest argument

    One area tips clearly in Kvaratskhelia's favour: the UEFA Champions League. The Georgian wasn't just a good player in a side crowned champions. He was one of the key reasons behind Paris Saint-Germain's triumph, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists, numbers that led UEFA to name him the best player in the competition.

    Those figures mark a direct impact in the biggest club competition of all, and hand Kvara a powerful case in the Ballon d'Or race. Collective success alone isn't enough. Pair it with an individual performance of this level, though, and the season becomes impossible to reduce to a gold medal or a European title.

    Yamal, by contrast, didn't reach the same level of impact in the Champions League last season. That takes nothing away from his technical quality or his ability to decide a game. It does show, however, that the comparison between the two doesn't run one way, and that Kvaratskhelia's European superiority is no emotional impression. It rests on an exceptional season.

  • Lamine Yamal World Cup trophy Spain 2026Getty

    World Cup: a major title that does not settle everything

    Yamal holds a completely different card: winning the World Cup with Spain. No greater title exists in football at national-team level. A tournament of this magnitude also hands a player an exceptional chance to cement his place in the collective memory.

    That title should not become a ready-made answer to every question about individual assessment. Winning the World Cup is a huge achievement. It does not necessarily mean a player was the best in the tournament, just as a failure to deliver top performances does not erase an exceptional season with a club.

    Here is where the Georgian paradox appears. Kvaratskhelia did not take part in the World Cup at all, with his country absent from the tournament, so he was denied a global platform that could have given him an extra chance to stand before the voters and the fans.

    None of that was the player's fault. It is one of the disparities international football creates: some stars get to compete on the biggest stage, while not all of them have the ability to reach it.

  • Lamine Yamal getty

    Battle for the spotlight: Yamal holds a supernatural advantage

    Yamal is enjoying an exceptional level of media presence, and there's no ignoring it. He is Barcelona's most prominent talent since Lionel Messi, and objectively he is a complete footballing story that pulls the public in: a young age, striking skills, a clear artistic personality, and the shirt of a club with a huge fan base and a long history of producing stars.

    Every good match he plays becomes material for discussion and analysis. Every exceptional touch is liable to become a widely circulated clip. This status is not necessarily the product of a manufactured media campaign. The talent is real, and the performances justify the attention. But the sheer scale of that attention creates an effect of its own, keeping the player constantly present in the minds of the public and the media.

    Kvaratskhelia tells a different tale. Despite his astonishing level in the Champions League, he does not enjoy the same momentum. His roots in Georgia, a country without an international footballing history to match the game's major powers, may play a role in his limited public and media presence compared to the Barcelona star. That doesn't mean his nationality decided his chances, or that there is deliberate injustice. It does open up a legitimate debate about the disparity in the platforms players are given to tell their stories to the world.

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  • 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아 (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia)Getty Images

    Start of the season: a present image outside the voting calculations

    The contrast sharpens at the start of the current campaign. Yamal keeps turning in eye-catching displays for Barcelona, and he looks to be in the kind of form that hands his supporters even more reason to believe he can rule world football for years to come.

    Kvaratskhelia tells a different story. He endured a spell well below his best, then the brutal injury against Barcelona made the picture crueller still. An exceptional European season behind him, he now faces a long road of treatment and rehabilitation rather than building on a fresh start to cement his place among the game's greats.

    Fairness demands we separate impression from reality. The start of the current season fell outside the voting window, and the ballot had already closed. Yamal's recent brilliance and Kvaratskhelia's injury cannot count as a direct factor in the result. Their impact here shapes the general image forming around the players, not the votes that were already settled.

  • YamalGetty Images

    When you look with your own eyes, who catches your attention first?

    One aspect defies the numbers and demands you watch with your own eyes. Yamal has a rare gift that makes following him a joy: the dribbling, the boldness, the speed of decision-making, the knack of conjuring something unexpected from a routine situation. He is the sort who makes you wait for the next ball, because you never know what he might do with it.

    This is genuine quality, not just hype. Kvaratskhelia, though, boasts exceptional technical tools, and he has proven in the Champions League that he can settle the big matches.

    Here is the difference. Yamal has become a symbol of future talent at a global club, while Kvara's best recent moments came tied to a great European achievement that drew nothing like the same fanfare.

  • 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아 (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia)Getty Images

    The paradox in comparing Yamal and Kvara

    No perfect formula exists to boil the Ballon d'Or down to a single number or a single trophy. Kvaratskhelia built a European case that is hard to ignore. Yamal, meanwhile, carries a rare blend of talent, silverware and star power. If the award rewards a complete season, all of that deserves a fair hearing, free from any fixation on the badge, the passport or the hype.

    The cruellest twist? Kvaratskhelia produced an exceptional campaign, then limped towards the ceremony nursing an injury that could sideline him for months, while Yamal keeps climbing under lights that never dim. That injury adds nothing to his vote tally. Yamal's popularity, equally, should never stand in for a proper read of his season.

    This is not an award for talent alone. It is not an automatic prize for the best player in the Champions League, nor a popularity contest crowning the most talked-about name. The Ballon d'Or tries to judge a complete season, and the hardest part is teasing apart what a player actually delivered, what we feel towards him, and what we have simply grown used to seeing when we glance at his shirt and his name.