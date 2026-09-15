Here's a closer look at what will change. Until last season, the bottom-placed teams in the four League A groups went down directly to League B, while all the third-placed teams played a play-off to avoid relegation against the runners-up in League B. In the 2026/2027 Nations League, only the two worst fourth-placed teams will be relegated directly, the two best third-placed teams in the four groups will stay in League A, and the two worst third-placed teams, along with the two best fourth-placed teams, will go into a play-off against the runners-up in the four League B groups. Italy have four matches in 11 days. By the end of that run, they will probably know whether they can still hope to qualify for the quarter-finals or have to fight to stay in League A.