Before the Nations League is overhauled from the 2028/29 season, when it will switch to a format similar to the new club competitions, with the leagues split into three groups of six teams and each national side playing six matches against five different opponents, the rules for this fifth edition of the tournament are also changing, with Italy opening their campaign against Belgium at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Friday 25 September.
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The 2026/27 Nations League changes: the two best third-placed teams stay in League A, only the two worst fourth-placed teams are directly relegated
Meeting today in Thessaloniki, the UEFA Executive Committee made it official: to bring the national teams into line in the new format, with each league increasing from 16 teams to 18, the promotion and relegation system will inevitably change. Italy will still have the same chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, with the winners and runners-up from the four groups going through again this year, while the risk of relegation to League B is reduced.
Here's a closer look at what will change. Until last season, the bottom-placed teams in the four League A groups went down directly to League B, while all the third-placed teams played a play-off to avoid relegation against the runners-up in League B. In the 2026/2027 Nations League, only the two worst fourth-placed teams will be relegated directly, the two best third-placed teams in the four groups will stay in League A, and the two worst third-placed teams, along with the two best fourth-placed teams, will go into a play-off against the runners-up in the four League B groups. Italy have four matches in 11 days. By the end of that run, they will probably know whether they can still hope to qualify for the quarter-finals or have to fight to stay in League A.
So what changes? Until last season, the bottom teams in the four League A groups went straight down to League B, while all the third-placed teams played a relegation play-off against the runners-up in League B. In the 2026/2027 Nations League, only the two worst fourth-placed teams will be relegated directly, the two best third-placed teams in the four groups will stay in League A, and the two worst third-placed teams, together with the two best fourth-placed teams, will face the runners-up in the four League B groups in a play-off. Italy have four matches in 11 days, a real tour de force. By the end of it, they will probably know whether they can still hope for qualification to the quarter-finals or have to fight to stay in League A.
Italy will need to reach the quarter-finals or at least finish among the two best third-placed teams to secure direct access to League A in the next revamped edition of the Nations League.
Italy's schedule in UEFA Nations League Group A1
25 September 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v Belgium - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
28 September 2026 (8.45pm): Turkey v Italy - Atatürk Spor Kompleksi, Bursa
2 October 2026 (8.45pm): France v Italy - Stade de France, Saint-Denis
5 October 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v Turkey - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna
12 November 2026 (8.45pm): Italy v France - Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
15 November 2026 (8.45pm): Belgium v Italy - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
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