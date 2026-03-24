"That’s being forgotten in Germany!" Joshua Kimmich comes to the defence of a heavily criticised DFB star

Nevertheless, Kimmich is in no doubt: "Toni is a very important player. I sometimes get the feeling that people in Germany forget everything he’s achieved over the last few years. Toni is an undisputed first-team regular at Real Madrid and reaches at least the quarter-finals or semi-finals of the Champions League almost every year. That experience can be a huge help to us in the tournament."

National coach Julian Nagelsmann had publicly warned Rüdiger following his outburst in the Spanish Cup final against FC Barcelona at the end of May, saying: "He knows my view that it’s not good and that the limit has been reached. He also knows that this must not happen again, otherwise there will be more serious consequences."

Rüdiger had verbally abused the referee and thrown an object at him, and was subsequently banned for six matches. Most recently, he caused a stir with a hard tackle on Getafe’s Rico. Rico accused Rüdiger of trying to “smash my face in”.