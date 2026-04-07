"I don’t think the first one went in, but I can’t say for sure," Neuer told Prime after the match, initially referring to the incident in the 74th minute in which he got a hand to Kylian Mbappé’s close-range shot but, contrary to his assessment, was unable to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line.
Translated by
"That’s a keeper’s mistake then": Manuel Neuer jokes about Bayern Munich’s goal conceded at Real Madrid, and a World Cup winner calls him "superhumanly good"
"Was the first one already in?" Neuer wondered, as the TV reporter explained the situation to him. "Cheeky. That’s a goalkeeper’s mistake then," said a still cheerful Neuer, who had put in an outstanding performance, with a wink. The 40-year-old made several strong saves against shots from Real’s stars, including Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, and thus played a decisive role in ensuring Bayern secured a good starting position for next week’s return leg in front of their home crowd.
Up front, Luis Diaz had put FCB ahead in the 41st minute, and just 20 seconds after the restart for the second half, Harry Kane added the second goal. In the closing stages, Real pushed for an equaliser, but Bayern managed to prevent it, thanks in part to Neuer.
“It’s a shame it didn’t end 2-0,” the keeper admitted, looking a little frustrated. “You know how dangerous Real Madrid are. You saw that today. They had plenty of chances and missed quite a few.”
- Getty Images
High praise for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer: “Still the best goalkeeper in the world”
Neuer celebrated his 40th birthday at the end of March. It remains to be seen whether the former German international goalkeeper will continue to guard Bayern’s goal beyond the end of the season. Neuer has not yet extended his contract, which expires at the end of June.
“We’ll see tomorrow; I can’t say yet,” said Neuer when asked whether the intense match in Madrid would leave him with any niggles. He said he “enjoys it with the players, with the team, with the coaching staff. Anything is possible, and that’s why I’m still here despite being 40,” said the veteran.
"The way he saved today was perfect," praised Neuer’s former teammate Mats Hummels – among others, a 2014 World Cup-winning colleague – as a TV pundit on Prime. "There’s no need to beat about the bush: top marks, a world-class performance," Hummels continued.
Former international Christoph Kramer also raved about Neuer’s performance: “The fact that he’s still the best goalkeeper in the world – we all saw the match today – is simply a fact. And it will stay that way for as long as he plays. I think he’s inhumanly good.”
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)
Sunday, 19 April
5.30 pm
FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 22 April
8.45 pm
Bayer Leverkusen v FC Bayern (DFB Cup)