Thapelo Morena eyes bigger impact for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of 2026/27 campaign - 'I want to try and deliver more for the team'
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Reaching milestones
Thapelo Morena has firmly established himself as a Mamelodi Sundowns legend.
Since joining Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016, the 32-year-old has become a cornerstone of the Masandawana squad, providing tactical flexibility across multiple positions on the pitch.
Reflecting on his decade-long journey with the club, Morena expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.
"To be honest, I am really blessed to be part of Mamelodi Sundowns and for what they gave me throughout all the seasons," Morena explained as per Sowetan.
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Overcoming World Cup heartbreak
While the previous season held individual milestones, it also brought significant disappointment for the versatile star.
An untimely injury prevented Morena from joining the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup in North America.
The defender admitted that missing the global showpiece was difficult, but he remains positive about his rehabilitation process ahead of the new domestic season.
"Unfortunately, I could not go to the World Cup because of the injury, but I’m doing well. I’m getting there, and things are getting there," he said.
'To remain injury-free'
He believes that staying healthy is the primary key to achieving the lofty goals set by the technical team at Chloorkop.
“For this season, I always pray to remain injury-free," Morena stated.
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Ambitions for the 2026/27 campaign
With eight domestic league titles already under his belt, and fresh from lifting CAF Champions League trophy Morena is far from satisfied.
The Sundowns man is determined to increase his output and help the club secure even more silverware in the upcoming campaign.
"I want to try and deliver more for the team than in the previous campaigns.
"Create more opportunities and help the team to get more trophies than we had.
"Hopefully, things will go accordingly. I’m confident things will go accordingly,” Morena outlined his vision for the next season.
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