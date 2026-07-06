Thapelo Morena eyes bigger impact for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of 2026/27 campaign - 'I want to try and deliver more for the team'

Thapelo Morena has firmly established himself as a Mamelodi Sundowns legend.

Since joining Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016, the 32-year-old has become a cornerstone of the Masandawana squad, providing tactical flexibility across multiple positions on the pitch.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey with the club, Morena expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.

"To be honest, I am really blessed to be part of Mamelodi Sundowns and for what they gave me throughout all the seasons," Morena explained as per Sowetan.



