Thapelo Maseko pinpoints 'intensity' issue for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup and vows 'We must not let down the people of South Africa'
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Analyzing the Mexico disappointment
Bafana Bafana's return to the world stage did not go according to plan, as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their Group Stage opener.
The match was a testing affair for the South Africans, who found themselves battling uphill after being reduced to nine men following two costly red cards. The numerical disadvantage made an already difficult task nearly impossible against a seasoned Mexican side.
Speaking on the fallout from that result, Thapelo Maseko admitted that the squad felt the weight of the loss.
"The entire team was disappointed about the result, but we talked about it," he said as quoted on iDiski Times.
Despite the setback, the focus has quickly shifted toward the remaining fixtures in the United States, where South Africa still has everything to play for if it can find their rhythm.
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The step up in intensity
One of the harshest lessons learned in North America has been the sheer physical demand of top-tier international football.
Maseko noted that the speed of the game at the World Cup is a significant step up from what many players experience domestically or in continental qualifying.
The winger highlighted that the combination of high-speed transitions and environmental factors has been a major eye-opener for the squad.
"The one thing we have to improve is the intensity of the matches; the intensity of the matches is very high here," Maseko explained.
"It’s too many high-speed runs and the altitude [is high]. But yeah. That’s one thing that we must do; we need to run extra hard.
"We need to give a little bit more effort. I was watching the game of Germany versus Curacao, 7-1, and yeah, the intensity was very high, it was top, top level."
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Meeting South Africa's expectations
The pressure of representing a nation that has waited years for World Cup qualification isn't lost on the Mamelodi Sundowns star.
Bafana Bafana carries the hopes of millions, and Maseko is adamant that the team must bridge the gap between their tactical potential and the physical exertion required to compete with elite nations.
For him, it is about more than just results; it is about the pride of the jersey.
"We want to improve as much as possible, as it’s a big tournament and there are very big teams participating, but we must showcase our talents," the winger added.
He sent a direct message to the supporters back home, promising a higher level of commitment in the upcoming matches: "We must not let down the people of South Africa."
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Eyes on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Hugo Broos and his charges do not have long to dwell on their opening defeat as they prepare for a crucial encounter against the Czech Republic.
The match, scheduled for Thursday at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is being viewed as a must-win if South Africa hopes to progress to the knockout rounds.
The coaching staff will be expecting a much-improved performance in terms of discipline and off-the-ball work rate.
With kick-off set for 18:00 local time, Bafana Bafana will need to prove they have adapted to the 'top level' intensity Maseko described.
After the disappointment against El Tri, the focus remains on execution and ensuring the talented squad can actually express themselves on the pitch without being overwhelmed by the pace of the global game