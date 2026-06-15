Bafana Bafana's return to the world stage did not go according to plan, as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their Group Stage opener.

The match was a testing affair for the South Africans, who found themselves battling uphill after being reduced to nine men following two costly red cards. The numerical disadvantage made an already difficult task nearly impossible against a seasoned Mexican side.

Speaking on the fallout from that result, Thapelo Maseko admitted that the squad felt the weight of the loss.

"The entire team was disappointed about the result, but we talked about it," he said as quoted on iDiski Times.

Despite the setback, the focus has quickly shifted toward the remaining fixtures in the United States, where South Africa still has everything to play for if it can find their rhythm.