Thabo Moloisane opens up on the impact of joining Kaizer Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC: 'My social media profile has grown tremendously'

Thabo Moloisane has quickly learned that there is no club in South Africa quite like Kaizer Chiefs.

Since completing his move from Stellenbosch FC to Naturena on a free transfer, the Meadowlands-born centre-back has witnessed a staggering surge in his personal popularity, driven by the passionate "Khosi Nation" and their digital footprint.

Speaking from the club’s pre-season camp in Spain, the Bafana Bafana international expressed his amazement at how quickly his life has changed since his 18 June unveiling.

The defender noted that the move has not only fulfilled a career ambition but has also highlighted the sheer power of the Chiefs brand across the continent.







