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Thabo Moloisane, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Thabo Moloisane opens up on the impact of joining Kaizer Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC: 'My social media profile has grown tremendously'

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The Amakhosi new recruit has spoken candidly about the life-changing experience of moving to Naturena from Stellies. The defender has admitted that the sheer scale of the club has been reflected in his skyrocketing social media presence since the deal was finalised.

  • Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    The scale of the Glamour Boys

    Thabo Moloisane has quickly learned that there is no club in South Africa quite like Kaizer Chiefs.

    Since completing his move from Stellenbosch FC to Naturena on a free transfer, the Meadowlands-born centre-back has witnessed a staggering surge in his personal popularity, driven by the passionate "Khosi Nation" and their digital footprint.

    Speaking from the club’s pre-season camp in Spain, the Bafana Bafana international expressed his amazement at how quickly his life has changed since his 18 June unveiling.

    The defender noted that the move has not only fulfilled a career ambition but has also highlighted the sheer power of the Chiefs brand across the continent.



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  • Social media explosion at Naturena

    The impact of joining the Glamour Boys was felt almost immediately across Moloisane’s digital platforms.

    The defender revealed that he has been inundated with messages from supporters, providing a tangible example of the expectations and visibility that come with wearing the famous gold and black jersey.

    "I received a lot of DMs and my social media profile has grown tremendously since I joined.

    "It gives me the feeling that I am at the place where people expected me to come.

    "The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and now I am determined to show them what I am about and produce on the field of play," Moloisane said, highlighting the pressure to succeed after such a warm welcome.





  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Preparing for a massive season

    As Kaizer Chiefs look to rebuild under a new-look squad, Moloisane is expected to be a cornerstone of the defence.

    Having established himself as one of the Betway Premiership’s most consistent performers during three seasons at Stellenbosch, he is now challenging himself to lead from the back as Amakhosi hunt for silverware in the 2026/27 campaign.

    The 27-year-old is focused on repaying the faith shown by the fans by delivering consistent performances on the pitch.

    "I would love them to come out and support us in numbers.

    "We are going to be very ambitious this season in all competitions we are in, so I encourage them to be part of our journey as our 12th man, and we will do everything we can to give them something to celebrate," he added.

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  • Thabo Moloisane, Stellenbosch, April 2026Backpage

    Eyes on the Toyota Cup

    While the squad continues their technical preparations in Europe, the excitement for the domestic season's return is building.

    Moloisane is particularly eager to experience the atmosphere of a home match, with the upcoming Toyota Cup serving as the perfect platform for the new signings to introduce themselves to the local fanbase.

    The defender is counting down the days until the team returns from Spain to face South African opposition.

    "I look forward to seeing them at the Toyota Cup when we take on Scottland FC in Rustenburg on Sunday, 26 July," Moloisane concluded, marking the date for his unofficial debut in front of the supporters who have already made him feel at home.

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