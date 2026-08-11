Thabiso Monyane makes utmost promise to Kaizer Chiefs fans ahead of Sekhukhune United clash after MTN8 crash-out - 'We're going there to get the results'
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Amakhosi seeking redemption at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to host Sekhukhune United in a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter this Wednesday, with the pressure mounting on Fernando Da Cruz’ side to deliver a convincing performance.
Despite a winning start to the league campaign on August 1—a 3-1 victory over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium—the mood around the club shifted following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.
The elimination from the season’s first domestic cup competition was a bitter pill to swallow for the Amakhosi supporters, but Thabiso Monyane insists the players have processed the setback and are using it to fuel their preparations.
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Fuel for the fire after Arrows disappointment
Monyane was candid about the impact of the recent defeat and how it has served as a catalyst for improvement. “Of course, all eyes are on Sekhukhune this midweek game," Monyane said as per Soccer Laduma.
The MTN8 Cup results definitely tested us as a group. We've used that as fuel,” the defender explained.
The defender further elaborated on the collective mindset within the dressing room, noting that the squad is fully aware of the expectations placed upon them.
“It showed us where we need to work, how we need to sharpen ourselves. And I think it's a wake-up call for all of us,” he added.
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Navigating the Sekhukhune challenge
While the fans might already be glancing at the weekend’s blockbuster fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, Monyane was quick to shut down any talk of looking past their midweek opponents.
He anticipates a grueling physical battle against a Sekhukhune side known for their disciplined defensive structure and tireless work rate.
The defender was full of respect for the opposition, describing them as a well-drilled outfit that requires total concentration to overcome.
“And the preparation for Sekhukhune, I mean, you know it's a tough team, hard-running, they’re an organised side. So, it's going to be a tough encounter, but I trust the boys to do the work, and for sure we're going to go for it all,” Monyane stated confidently.
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Focus remains on immediate results
With the domestic season gathering pace, the ability to manage a busy schedule is becoming a priority for coach Fernando Da Cruz.
However, Monyane reiterated that the squad is taking a disciplined "one game at a time" approach to ensure they do not slip up in what could be a transitional season for the club.
“And yes, we know Sundowns are looming in the background, but right now it's one game at a time. Sekhukhune has our full attention, and we're going there to get the results,” Monyane concluded.
As Babina Noko prepare to visit Johannesburg, all eyes will be on whether Chiefs can translate this fighting talk into a dominant display on the pitch and put their cup misery behind them.
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