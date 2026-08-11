Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to host Sekhukhune United in a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter this Wednesday, with the pressure mounting on Fernando Da Cruz’ side to deliver a convincing performance.

Despite a winning start to the league campaign on August 1—a 3-1 victory over Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium—the mood around the club shifted following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.

The elimination from the season’s first domestic cup competition was a bitter pill to swallow for the Amakhosi supporters, but Thabiso Monyane insists the players have processed the setback and are using it to fuel their preparations.







