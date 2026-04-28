Thabiso Monyane expects tough Kaizer Chiefs test ahead of Siwelele FC trip - 'We are not expecting an easy game and do not underestimate any opponents'

Kaizer Chiefs are entering the business end of the season with their sights firmly set on a third-place finish and a return to the CAF stage. Thabiso Monyane insists there is no room for any drop in standards.

Amakhosi face a tricky test on Wednesday night as they travel to take on Siwelele FC, with the defender stressing that full focus will be essential to avoid a slip-up in Bloemfontein.

"We are not expecting an easy game and do not underestimate any opponents; we go out there and give it our best every time," Monyane told the club's official website.







