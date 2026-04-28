Thabiso Monyane expects tough Kaizer Chiefs test ahead of Siwelele FC trip - 'We are not expecting an easy game and do not underestimate any opponents'
No room for complacency in Bloemfontein
Kaizer Chiefs are entering the business end of the season with their sights firmly set on a third-place finish and a return to the CAF stage. Thabiso Monyane insists there is no room for any drop in standards.
Amakhosi face a tricky test on Wednesday night as they travel to take on Siwelele FC, with the defender stressing that full focus will be essential to avoid a slip-up in Bloemfontein.
"We are not expecting an easy game and do not underestimate any opponents; we go out there and give it our best every time," Monyane told the club's official website.
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Building on Soweto Derby momentum
The Glamour Boys head into the fixture after a hard-fought Soweto Derby draw, with Monyane saying their tactical discipline offers a strong foundation for the rest of the season as they aim to consolidate their league position.
“The Derby was great. We had a plan and executed it well. Obviously, both teams tried to win the game, but it ended in a draw. Now we are looking forward to going to Bloem for the game against 11th-placed Siwelele,” he explained.
He highlighted the importance of shifting focus quickly, noting, “We have just played the Derby, but this is an equally important game. We have analysed them and have planned accordingly, and now we must go and execute it well again.”
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Eyeing a strong finish for the Khosi nation
As his debut season winds down, Monyane is focused on securing CAF Confederations Cup qualification, with the squad remaining upbeat but aware they must maintain high standards for the remainder of the campaign.
“We are in the final stretch of the season, and it’s important for us to keep going. We have some good momentum going at the moment, the team is doing well; we are in a good space, spirits are high, without getting carried away. We take each game as it comes. We aim to finish on a high and make our supporters happy,” he said.
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The City of Roses atmosphere awaits
“Yes, of course. The football fans in Bloemfontein have been longing for football, and now they’ve got it, and as a Kaizer Chiefs player, you know the slogan and the culture that says you are always at home, so we are looking forward to seeing them in Bloemfontein for an exciting match,” the defender remarked.