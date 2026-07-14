Thabiso Moloisane on his journey from Kaizer Chiefs 'ticket collector' to high profile signing - 'To be honest, it took a bit long'

Thabiso Moloisane has admitted that his move to Kaizer Chiefs was not an overnight development, acknowledging that a transfer to the Soweto giants had been a possibility for several seasons.

After established himself as a top defender with Stellenbosch FC, the 27-year-old finally put pen to paper to join the Amakhosi revolution in this transfer window.

Reflecting on the timeline of the transfer, the former Mamelodi Sundowns academy graduate revealed that interest from the Glamour Boys was longstanding.

"To be honest, it took a bit long.

"It was ‘on the cards’ for about three years," Moloisane told the club’s official website as he integrated into the first-team squad.