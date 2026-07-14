Kaizer Chiefs
Thabiso Moloisane on his journey from Kaizer Chiefs 'ticket collector' to high profile signing - 'To be honest, it took a bit long'
- Backpage
A long-awaited homecoming for Moloisane
Thabiso Moloisane has admitted that his move to Kaizer Chiefs was not an overnight development, acknowledging that a transfer to the Soweto giants had been a possibility for several seasons.
After established himself as a top defender with Stellenbosch FC, the 27-year-old finally put pen to paper to join the Amakhosi revolution in this transfer window.
Reflecting on the timeline of the transfer, the former Mamelodi Sundowns academy graduate revealed that interest from the Glamour Boys was longstanding.
"To be honest, it took a bit long.
"It was ‘on the cards’ for about three years," Moloisane told the club’s official website as he integrated into the first-team squad.
- Backpage
From gate duties to the first-team squad
Perhaps the most poignant aspect of Moloisane’s arrival is his deep-rooted history with the club’s headquarters.
Long before he was a professional footballer, Moloisane spent time at the village in a humble role that gave him a unique perspective on the magnitude of the institution he has now joined as a star player.
“When my agent informed me of the move, I was a little surprised and very happy because it meant that I was doing well to be wanted by Chiefs.
"I spent time at Naturena when I was a young boy learning under the supervision of the kitman at the time so it’s a place I know pretty well; it’s a part of my youth and I grew up loving the Club and this is a dream come true for me," he explained.
- Backpagepix
Fulfilling a childhood dream at Naturena
The journey from the periphery of the club to the centre of the pitch is one that Moloisane does not take lightly.
He vividly remembers his earliest contributions to the club, which involved helping out on matchdays in a role far removed from the spotlight he will now occupy under the bright lights of the FNB Stadium.
“My first ‘task’ as a young boy at Chiefs was to collect tickets for a match, and now I am one of the players who will represent Chiefs in front of the supporters.
"It means so much to me to be at the biggest club in South Africa.
"It comes with a responsibility to maintain the high standards that have made this club great,” Moloisane added.
- Backpage
Building on a successful stint with Stellenbosch
Moloisane arrives at Naturena with a pedigree for success, having played a pivotal role in the most successful era of Stellenbosch FC's history.
During his time in the Western Cape, he helped the club secure their first major piece of silverware and established them as a force to be reckoned with in both domestic and continental competitions.
The defender was a cornerstone of the side that won the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup, defeating TS Galaxy in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Furthermore, he was instrumental in Stellies’ impressive run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals two seasons ago, proving his ability to perform under pressure against elite African opposition.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting