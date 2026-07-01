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Thabiso Lebitso on leaving Orlando Pirates for a reunion with Gavin Hunt at Stellenbosch – ‘My role is to add more value to the team with the young ones’
The farewell to Pirates
In early June it became apparent that the veteran defender was leaving the club after he posted an emotional farewell to Instagram:
To my coaches, teammates, Fans and everyone at the club,
As I move on to a new chapter, I want to thank each of you for the incredible memories, support, and lessons you’ve given me. Being part of this club has meant so much more than just playing soccer—it has been about friendship, teamwork, growth, and shared experiences that I will always carry with me.
Thank you to my coaches for your guidance and belief in me, and to my teammates for the laughs, hard work, and unforgettable moments both on and off the field. I’ve learned so much from all of you.
Although I’m leaving the club, the memories and friendships I’ve made here will stay with me forever. I wish the club continued success and hope our paths cross again in the future.
Thank you for everything. Once&always❤️🏴☠️🫡
Finding value in the Winelands project
Then, it was announced that Lebitso had officially completed a deal with Stellenbosch FC and committed his future to the club by signing a long-term three-year contract.
The move marks a significant shift for the defender, who swaps the high-pressure environment of Soweto for an ambitious project in the Western Cape ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Speaking to the club’s media, Lebitso expressed his delight at the move, citing the professional environment at the Danie Craven Stadium as a key factor.
"Very good club, very good structure, so I'm very excited to be a part of this club and I'm looking forward to the new season," he said.
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Mentoring the next generation
The defender believes his experience will be vital for a squad that has heavily invested in youthful talent.
"Stellies have more of the young players and are doing very well, so my role is to add more value to the team with the young ones," Lebitso explained.
His arrival is seen as a strategic move to add a winning mentality to a group looking to bounce back from a disappointing ninth-place finish last term.
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The Gavin Hunt factor
A driving force behind the transfer was the opportunity to work once again with Gavin Hunt and Lebitso believes that this existing relationship will drastically shorten his adaptation period at the club.
"Having worked with coach Gavin before helps to a certain extent because he knows what you can do as a player," Lebitso noted of the reunion.
"So, it obviously makes it a bit easier.
"It helps because you’re not starting from fresh and you know what the coach’s expectations of you are coming in."