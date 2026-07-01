Thabiso Lebitso on leaving Orlando Pirates for a reunion with Gavin Hunt at Stellenbosch – ‘My role is to add more value to the team with the young ones’

In early June it became apparent that the veteran defender was leaving the club after he posted an emotional farewell to Instagram:

To my coaches, teammates, Fans and everyone at the club,

As I move on to a new chapter, I want to thank each of you for the incredible memories, support, and lessons you’ve given me. Being part of this club has meant so much more than just playing soccer—it has been about friendship, teamwork, growth, and shared experiences that I will always carry with me.

Thank you to my coaches for your guidance and belief in me, and to my teammates for the laughs, hard work, and unforgettable moments both on and off the field. I’ve learned so much from all of you.

Although I’m leaving the club, the memories and friendships I’ve made here will stay with me forever. I wish the club continued success and hope our paths cross again in the future.

Thank you for everything. Once&always❤️🏴‍☠️🫡







