Thabang Matuludi a real threat to Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau? Jabu Mahlangu makes big request to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos about reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target
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Matulidi's consistent performances
Polokwane City right-back Thabang Matuludi has been rated as one of the best right-backs in South Africa.
That has seen him being linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
He is in the Bafana Bafana squad, where he deputises for Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau.
However, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu feels Matuludi deserves more game time in the national team from coach Hugo Broos.
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Second-best after Mudau
"I like Matuludi a lot. I think, for me, he is the second-best after Mudau. It's just that he plays for Polokwane City, with all due respect, as not much attention is paid to teams that don't have many fans,” said Mahlangu as per KickOff.
“… I mean, in time, if Mudau was to get injured. If Hugo Broos can give him more game during these practice matches, because we already know what Mudau can do.
“There were other friendly matches where I felt he could have started with Mudau on the bench so we could see Matuludi. This boy is good enough."
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New Polokwane City role for Matuludi
“You have to show the boys that you have a high belief in them and the trust in them,” said Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe as per FARPost.
“So anyone can lead the team. It wasn’t a surprise that we chose him [Matuludi] to lead the team. With the work that he’s giving to the team, he deserves to be the captain.
“We are still going to rotate, and I cannot confirm if it’s only for today or the remainder of the season, but we still have the captaincy in the team. So we are going to use the rotational system.”
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Why Matuludi will go to the World Cup
“The boy is humble and the boy is working hard,” said Mohafe as per iDiski Times.
“And I’m still saying again that according to my perception he is the second-best right-back, and I’m not surprised that the national team coach, coach [Hugo] Broos, is continuously selecting him for the preliminary and for the national duty.
“He’s doing well, and his behaviour is top, and I thank him for being this focused. And if he can be focused like this and concentrate more, I think he will go to the World Cup.”