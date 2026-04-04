Thabang Matuludi a real threat to Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau? Jabu Mahlangu makes big request to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos about reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target

Polokwane City right-back Thabang Matuludi has been rated as one of the best right-backs in South Africa.

That has seen him being linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

He is in the Bafana Bafana squad, where he deputises for Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau.

However, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabu Mahlangu feels Matuludi deserves more game time in the national team from coach Hugo Broos.