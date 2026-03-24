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Adhe Makayasa

Tension between Lamine Yamal & Hansi Flick? Angry Barcelona wonderkid spotted erupting over 'crazy' substitution during win over Rayo Vallecano

L. Yamal
H. Flick
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga

Barcelona maintained their four-point lead at the summit of La Liga with a gritty 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano, but the match was partially overshadowed by a moment of apparent friction between Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick. Yamal was visibly angry after being withdrawn in the closing stages of the game at the Spotify Camp Nou. This rare show of dissent from the 18-year-old has sparked immediate debate regarding the dynamic between the manager and his star pupil.

  • Yamal trudges off

    Although Ronald Araujo’s solitary goal secured all three points for the Blaugrana in the La Liga clash, the attacking unit struggled to find its usual rhythm throughout the afternoon. Yamal, usually the team's creative heartbeat, endured a surprisingly quiet outing by his own lofty standards. In the 82nd minute, Flick opted to introduce Marcus Rashford to see out the game, a decision that triggered a strong reaction from the young Spaniard. Yamal seemed to avoid eye contact with his head coach as he trudged off the pitch, displaying a level of displeasure that continued after he reached the touchline.

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  • 'It is crazy'

    Television footage broadcast by DAZN captured the depth of Yamal’s frustration as he appeared to question the decision to substitute him while the game was still on a knife-edge. The winger was seen muttering to himself and those nearby, with Diario Sport reporting that he allegedly exclaimed: “Always me… it is crazy.” The 18-year-old appeared inconsolable near the technical area, where assistant coach Arnau Blanco attempted to pacify him. Refusing to settle on the bench, Yamal continued to gesture in disbelief before eventually isolating himself in the players’ tunnel to watch the final minutes of the match alone.



  • Driven by elite standards

    Within the club, Yamal’s reaction is reportedly being interpreted more as a sign of his immense competitive drive rather than a personal rift with Flick. Having overcome early-season fitness concerns, the winger has been Barcelona’s most decisive player this term, boasting a remarkable return of 21 goals and 15 assists. His reluctance to leave the field is seen as a byproduct of his desire to influence every result. Statistically, Flick has been protective of his young star, as Yamal has only been substituted in nine of the 37 matches he has started across all competitions this season.

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  • FC Barcelona Open Training Session in Spotify Camp NouGetty Images Sport

    A test of squad harmony

    Flick must now manage this emotional outburst internally to ensure it does not disrupt the harmony of a squad currently leading the La Liga title race. The German coach faces a balancing act between preserving Yamal’s fitness and satisfying the teenager's insatiable hunger for minutes during a gruelling run of upcoming fixtures. All eyes will now be on Barcelona's next starting line-up to see if this flashpoint has any lasting impact on the winger's status as an undisputed starter.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR