Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs stun Orlando Pirates as Amakhosi register season double over the Buccaneers in Soweto Derby
- Backpage
Chiefs outclass Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs fought back and claimed a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge Soweto Derby encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.
This was the Chiefs' fifth consecutive win over their traditional rivals, and it was also their second league double over their arch-rivals in two seasons.
Although it is a big and symbolic win for Amakhosi, they remain fifth while Pirates occupy the top position as they engage in a tight title battle with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The victory also came despite the fact that the visitors suffered from a numerical disadvantage after Kabelo Nkgwesa was red-carded early in the game.
Watch how Pirates took the lead
See how Mpho Padime put Bucs ahead from the spot….
Chiefs equalise
Steven Mendes equalises for the Glamour Boys….
Amakhosi strike second
Kamogelo Malefo scores the winning goal for Chiefs….
- Asidlali
Richards Bay down Chippa United
Meanwhile, Richards Bay ended their five-match winless run by beating struggling Chippa United 2-1 in another Diski Challenge encounter.
Khaya Ndlangamandla struck in the 57th minute to give Richards Bay the lead before the Chilli Boys equalised from their captain Avuzwa Mbembe.
Phelelani Mtabela scored the winning goal for the away side in the 84th minute.