Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs stun Orlando Pirates as Amakhosi register season double over the Buccaneers in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs fought back and claimed a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge Soweto Derby encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

This was the Chiefs' fifth consecutive win over their traditional rivals, and it was also their second league double over their arch-rivals in two seasons.

Although it is a big and symbolic win for Amakhosi, they remain fifth while Pirates occupy the top position as they engage in a tight title battle with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The victory also came despite the fact that the visitors suffered from a numerical disadvantage after Kabelo Nkgwesa was red-carded early in the game.