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Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Asidlali
Kiplagat Sang

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs stun Orlando Pirates as Amakhosi register season double over the Buccaneers in Soweto Derby

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs U23

Although the Sea Robbers have been in fine form, they went down to their local traditional rivals in a tightly fought encounter. The defeat is a blow to the Buccaneers, who were keen to win and widen the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns. By winning the game, the Glamour Boys have ensured their dominance in this fixture continues.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs outclass Pirates

    Kaizer Chiefs fought back and claimed a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge Soweto Derby encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

    This was the Chiefs' fifth consecutive win over their traditional rivals, and it was also their second league double over their arch-rivals in two seasons.

    Although it is a big and symbolic win for Amakhosi, they remain fifth while Pirates occupy the top position as they engage in a tight title battle with Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The victory also came despite the fact that the visitors suffered from a numerical disadvantage after Kabelo Nkgwesa was red-carded early in the game.

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  • Watch how Pirates took the lead

    See how Mpho Padime put Bucs ahead from the spot….

  • Chiefs equalise

    Steven Mendes equalises for the Glamour Boys….

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  • Amakhosi strike second

    Kamogelo Malefo scores the winning goal for Chiefs….

  • Richards Bay, March 2026Asidlali

    Richards Bay down Chippa United

    Meanwhile, Richards Bay ended their five-match winless run by beating struggling Chippa United 2-1 in another Diski Challenge encounter.

    Khaya Ndlangamandla struck in the 57th minute to give Richards Bay the lead before the Chilli Boys equalised from their captain Avuzwa Mbembe.

    Phelelani Mtabela scored the winning goal for the away side in the 84th minute.

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Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC