A section of the fans believe the Red Devils have lost their way with the Dutch manager but others have a different opinion.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have had a poor start to their English top-flight campaign after managing just eight points from the seven outings in the ongoing edition.

Some frustrated Red Devils fans in South Africa believe Erik Ten Hag should be fired, but others are adamant he will eventually deliver.

Interestingly, others believe that just like Kaizer Chiefs, Manchester United 'are cooking'. Have a look at what GOAL readers feel.