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Ted Lasso goal celebration! Cristo Fernandez plans Dani Rojas-themed routine after swapping AFC Richmond for professional contract at El Paso Locomotive FC
From AFC Richmond to reality
After rising to global fame as the endlessly enthusiastic Dani Rojas on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, Fernandez has completed a remarkable return to professional football. As reported by The New York Times, Fernandez, 35, recently made his debut for El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship, the second tier of the sport in the United States.
Two decades after his teenage career in Guadalajara was cut short by a serious knee injury, Fernandez has defied the odds to step back onto the pitch. El Paso Locomotive FC have welcomed him into their ranks, allowing Fernandez to transition from acting in a fictional locker room to competing in a genuine professional football environment.
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A Dani Rojas tribute
While Fernandez is focused on earning his place and proving his fitness in the United States, fans are already anticipating his first goal. When asked about his plans for a potential goal celebration, Fernandez admitted he intends to bring a piece of AFC Richmond to Texas.
Speaking to The New York Times, Fernandez explained: "I don’t even know how I’m going to react. I don’t know if I’ll actually plan it. I will be so emotional and I will be so happy. But maybe a Dani Rojas celebration, just so that fiction really imitates reality. Maybe running in circles. That would be funny." The prospect of seeing Dani Rojas recreated on the pitch has already thrilled supporters.
Support from the Ted Lasso cast
The decision to return to professional football was deeply personal for Fernandez, heavily inspired by his late father and the supportive environment of his acting career. His former castmates have been quick to offer their encouragement following his debut. Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the crew reached out immediately on WhatsApp to congratulate him on the milestone.
Fernandez credits the show for reigniting his passion, noting that portraying professional athletes for three seasons ultimately pushed him to try again. Overcoming past failures and physical doubts, Fernandez channelled the infectious optimism of Dani Rojas to secure his contract, proving that preparation and belief can successfully merge television and professional sports.
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What is next for Fernandez?
Fernandez will now look to establish himself within the El Paso Locomotive FC squad as they navigate their USL Championship campaign. Having proved his fitness and earned his contract, Fernandez must focus on securing regular minutes on the pitch. Fans will be watching closely, eagerly waiting for the moment Fernandez finds the back of the net and unleashes that famous celebration.
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