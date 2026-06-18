Teboho Mokoena reveals what made him cry during the Bafana Bafana's pre-match national anthem: 'I never thought as a kid that I would be here'
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The personal story behind the tears
As the stirring notes of the South African national anthem echoed around the Atlanta Stadium, the world watched as Teboho Mokoena was visibly moved to tears.
Speaking in the mixed zone following Bafana Bafana's dramatic 1-1 draw with Czechia, the midfield engine room revealed that the weight of the occasion and memories of his upbringing sparked the emotional outburst.
"I was overwhelmed because I was thinking about my late grandfather," a candid Mokoena said as quoted on Pan-African Football.
"I know wherever he is, he is proud of me. I just felt his presence at that moment.
"I know that if he were here, he would be so proud because he believed in me when no one else did.
"I was also thinking about my mom and my son. I was just so emotional because we are playing in the World Cup—South Africa against Czechia."
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Living a childhood dream on the world stage
For Mokoena, the journey from Bethlehem to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of a fairy tale.
The midfield maestro admitted that standing on the pitch representing his country at a global showpiece was something he once felt was beyond his reach as a youngster growing up in the Free State.
"I never thought as a kid that I would be here," Mokoena admitted.
"Scoring that goal was the cherry on top. It is a dream come true; I am living the dream of that young kid from back then."
His second-half penalty proved to be the lifeline Hugo Broos’ side needed, cancelling out Czechia's opener and keeping South Africa’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
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Group A permutations and the road to Monterrey
Despite currently sitting at the foot of Group A, the destiny of the 1996 African champions remains in their own hands.
If Bafana can secure a victory over South Korea in their final group match, at the Estadio Monterrey in Mexico, they will likely progress to the Round of 32.
A win would see South Africa finish as either one of the top two teams in the group or potentially advance as one of the eight best third-placed finishers.
However, achieving that feat will require a massive collective effort from a squad that has shown incredible resilience in the face of elite international opposition throughout the tournament so far.
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A massive blow as Mokoena faces suspension
While Mokoena was the hero against Czechia, his tournament has hit a significant personal roadblock.
The Mamelodi Sundowns star picked up his second yellow card of the competition, which carries an automatic one-match ban.
He will now be forced to watch the do-or-die clash against South Korea from the stands.
This leaves head coach Broos with a significant selection headache as he looks to replace his most influential midfielder.
Mokoena’s energy, passing range, and set-piece delivery will be sorely missed in a match where South Africa simply must win to ensure their World Cup adventure continues beyond the group stages.