Teboho Mokoena reveals what made him cry during the Bafana Bafana's pre-match national anthem: 'I never thought as a kid that I would be here'

As the stirring notes of the South African national anthem echoed around the Atlanta Stadium, the world watched as Teboho Mokoena was visibly moved to tears.

Speaking in the mixed zone following Bafana Bafana's dramatic 1-1 draw with Czechia, the midfield engine room revealed that the weight of the occasion and memories of his upbringing sparked the emotional outburst.

"I was overwhelmed because I was thinking about my late grandfather," a candid Mokoena said as quoted on Pan-African Football.

"I know wherever he is, he is proud of me. I just felt his presence at that moment.

"I know that if he were here, he would be so proud because he believed in me when no one else did.

"I was also thinking about my mom and my son. I was just so emotional because we are playing in the World Cup—South Africa against Czechia."







