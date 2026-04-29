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Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Teboho Mokoena 'committed' to Mamelodi Sundowns as agent shuts down Al Ahly transfer talk - 'For now, he is focused on the league, the CAF Champions League, and thereafter the 2026 FIFA World Cup..'

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
CAF Champions League
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
T. Mokoena
A. Modiba

The Masandawana star has become one of the standout figures in the Chloorkop outfit and, indeed, in the Premier Soccer League. Season after season, he continues to prove he has the pedigree to proudly fly the South African flag on football’s biggest stages abroad. Yet, despite the growing speculation, his representative has moved quickly to silence the rumours, insisting that the midfield maestro remains fully committed to the task at hand at Chloorkop.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Agent dismisses transfer talks

    Following a string of stellar performances for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, Teboho Mokoena has firmly established himself as the heartbeat of the Tshwane giants.

    The midfield general has been instrumental in Masandawana’s strong push for the CAF Champions League title while also spearheading their continued domestic dominance.

    Unsurprisingly, his form has sparked intense speculation over his future, with reports linking the South African international to reigning African champions Al Ahly. However, amid the growing noise, Mokoena’s representative, Glyn Binkin, has moved swiftly to set the record straight.


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  • Teboho Mokoena and Larbi Tabti, Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC AlgerBackpage

    'Every single transfer window, there's transfer links'

    "To be honest, at almost every single transfer window, there is speculation linking Teboho with Al Ahly, but as you eluded to, he has a contract with Sundowns until 2029, in which case Al Ahly would contact Sundowns if they were interested in signing the player," Binkin told Sportsboom.


  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 40-ZAF-CMRAFP

    Commitment to the Brazilians

    The midfielder's current deal keeps him at Chloorkop for the foreseeable future, making any potential exit a difficult task for any suitor.

    For Sundowns fans, the news comes as a major relief, especially as Miguel Cardoso's team looks to solidify their status as the kings of the continent.

    Binkin was firm in his stance that Mokoena is not looking for the exit door while there are still major trophies on the line.

    The focus remains on the silverware currently up for grabs, with the FIFA Club World Cup also appearing on the horizon as a major objective for the club.

    "For now, Teboho is focused on the league, the Champions League, and thereafter the World Cup, and after that, we can sit down and assess what options may exist in terms of his future at the club," Binkin added, leaving the door slightly ajar for a conversation only once the current cycle of major tournaments concludes.


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  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Future assessments post-World Cup

    While both players are currently locked into long-term commitments, the representative hinted that the landscape of Mzansi football could change following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    The global showpiece is often a catalyst for major transfers, and with Sundowns stars expected to feature heavily for the national team, their market value could soar even higher on the international stage.

    For now, the message from the Sundowns camp is one of concentration and professional duty. Just as with Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba’s immediate future is dedicated to the ambitions of the Masandawana hierarchy.

    "For now, he is focused on the league, the Champions League, and thereafter the World Cup, and after that, we can sit down and assess what options may exist in terms of his future," Binkin concluded, reiterating that any major decisions will only be made once the current targets are achieved.