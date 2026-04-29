Teboho Mokoena 'committed' to Mamelodi Sundowns as agent shuts down Al Ahly transfer talk - 'For now, he is focused on the league, the CAF Champions League, and thereafter the 2026 FIFA World Cup..'

The midfielder's current deal keeps him at Chloorkop for the foreseeable future, making any potential exit a difficult task for any suitor.

For Sundowns fans, the news comes as a major relief, especially as Miguel Cardoso's team looks to solidify their status as the kings of the continent.

Binkin was firm in his stance that Mokoena is not looking for the exit door while there are still major trophies on the line.

The focus remains on the silverware currently up for grabs, with the FIFA Club World Cup also appearing on the horizon as a major objective for the club.

"For now, Teboho is focused on the league, the Champions League, and thereafter the World Cup, and after that, we can sit down and assess what options may exist in terms of his future at the club," Binkin added, leaving the door slightly ajar for a conversation only once the current cycle of major tournaments concludes.



