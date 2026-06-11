Teboho Mokoena claims Bafana Bafana feel no pressure ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico – ‘The pressure is on Mexico as the host’

As South Africa prepares for their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, they face the daunting task of meeting Mexico in front of a partisan home crowd.

Despite the hostile environment awaiting them, Mokoena believes the burden of expectation rests entirely on the shoulders of the home nation rather than the visiting Bafana Bafana squad.

“As I said, even the probability is saying seven percent chances of going to the next round or even winning the opening game.

"So, we don’t have pressure. The pressure is on Mexico as the host,” Mokoena told the media.

“For us as a team, we know what is expected of us, and we know how much we prepared for this game and for this tournament.

"Of course, we’re just looking forward to the game against Mexico.”