Teboho Mokoena claims Bafana Bafana feel no pressure ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico – ‘The pressure is on Mexico as the host’
- AFP
Underdogs embracing the Azteca challenge
As South Africa prepares for their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, they face the daunting task of meeting Mexico in front of a partisan home crowd.
Despite the hostile environment awaiting them, Mokoena believes the burden of expectation rests entirely on the shoulders of the home nation rather than the visiting Bafana Bafana squad.
“As I said, even the probability is saying seven percent chances of going to the next round or even winning the opening game.
"So, we don’t have pressure. The pressure is on Mexico as the host,” Mokoena told the media.
“For us as a team, we know what is expected of us, and we know how much we prepared for this game and for this tournament.
"Of course, we’re just looking forward to the game against Mexico.”
- Backpage
Rewriting South African football history
The current generation of Bafana Bafana stars is determined to go where no South African team has gone before.
While the class of 1998, 2002, and the hosts of 2010 all failed to reach the knockout stages, Mokoena is adamant that this group is not dwelling on the disappointments of the past as they seek to navigate a difficult group stage.
“We haven’t spoken about the 2010 World Cup in terms of the past.
"As a team, we want to create our own history, and we know that our country hasn’t even gone to the knockout stage.
"So, us coming to this tournament, our goal is to see ourselves going to the next round,” the 29-year-old midfielder said.
He emphasised that the group is fully focused on the “amazing game and amazing atmosphere” that the opener promises to deliver.
- AFP
A rallying cry for the Bafana squad
To ensure his teammates are mentally prepared for the occasion, Mokoena revealed that he held a private meeting with the squad to discuss their approach to the tournament.
The Free State-born lynchpin wants the side to balance their tactical discipline with a sense of enjoyment to avoid the mental fatigue that often plagues tournament debutants.
“What I told the guys during the week when we had the meeting, I said we must be here to enjoy the experience,” Mokoena revealed.
“As soon as we go home, we must not go having regrets.
"We must give our all so that we’re not going to have regrets when we go back home."
"We’re looking forward to the games and we’re excited man.
"You can see our faces that we’re excited.”
- AFP
Ready for the global spotlight
The match, which kicks off at 9 PM South African time, represents a significant milestone for a nation that has struggled for international relevance over the last decade.
Mokoena’s calm demeanour suggests that the tactical preparation under the current technical team has instilled a high level of confidence within the camp despite the heavy odds against them.
“Of course, the expectations are very high, and it’s going to be an amazing game and amazing atmosphere,” Mokoena added.
“As a team, we’re looking forward to the game, and we are excited.
"We know how much it means to everyone back home and ourselves.
"We’re looking forward to the game, so it’s going to be exciting to watch.”