Tebogo Tlolane reveals how his Kaizer Chiefs move slipped away to Golden Arrows – 'If you don't have a job, you go'
The shock approach from Naturena
In the high-stakes world of South African football transfers, few stories are as captivating as a player crossing the divide between the Soweto giants.
Tebogo Tlolane, who found himself at a career crossroads after his stint with Orlando Pirates, has now detailed exactly how close he came to donning the famous gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs.
Speaking on the iDiski Dine YouTube Channel, Tlolane reflected on the moment his Pirates journey reached its conclusion," he said.
"So the contract is coming to an end with Pirates; they want me to stay, but I'm like 'I think I need to go, I think now is time'.
"So my agent is like, 'Okay, you're not going with them to Spain; this is the first time they went to Spain'. I got called up to the Bafana COSAFA team, came back, and the agent said, 'Your phone is ringing, boy'."
- Backpage
Direct contact with Amakhosi
The interest from Chiefs was not merely speculative; it involved direct communication with the club's technical leadership.
At the time, Molefi Ntseki was at the helm, and the club was actively looking to bolster their attacking options.
Tlolane revealed that he received calls from both Ntseki’s representatives. He detailed the specific interactions that almost led to a deal being signed.
"I got a call from Molefi Ntseki's agent, because he was at Chiefs at that time," Tlolane added.
"So they said, 'We want to sign you', it's Chiefs, I was thinking I'm going to AmaZulu, because I was at AmaZulu actually in Durban.
"The deal couldn't happen, so I came home."
- Backpagepix
'I want to come to Chiefs'
He further detailed how a phone call with Arthur Zwane had him ready to make the switch before he ultimately ended up at Golden Arrows.
"I got off a phone call with Arthur Zwane, [he said], 'Do you want to come to Chiefs?' I'm like, 'Yes, I want to come to Chiefs'.
"I tell them who my agent is. From that conversation, I ended up signing with Arrows.
- Golden Arrows
The Arrows intervention
While Amakhosi were leading the race, Abafana Bes'thende were working quietly in the background.
In a swift move, the Durban-based side presented a concrete offer that provided the security Tlolane was looking for.
His agent, sensing the urgency and the tangible nature of the Arrows proposal compared to the ongoing discussions with Chiefs, advised the player to take the guaranteed path.
"My agent called me and said, 'You're signing with Arrows, the Chairlady is going to give you your package and everything you want'.
"I'm like '[What about] Chiefs?' He said, 'If Chiefs want you, they must come', I went to Arrows and signed. If you don't have a job, you go," Tlolane revealed.
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