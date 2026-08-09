Tebogo Tlolane reveals how his Kaizer Chiefs move slipped away to Golden Arrows – 'If you don't have a job, you go'

In the high-stakes world of South African football transfers, few stories are as captivating as a player crossing the divide between the Soweto giants.

Tebogo Tlolane, who found himself at a career crossroads after his stint with Orlando Pirates, has now detailed exactly how close he came to donning the famous gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking on the iDiski Dine YouTube Channel, Tlolane reflected on the moment his Pirates journey reached its conclusion," he said.

"So the contract is coming to an end with Pirates; they want me to stay, but I'm like 'I think I need to go, I think now is time'.

"So my agent is like, 'Okay, you're not going with them to Spain; this is the first time they went to Spain'. I got called up to the Bafana COSAFA team, came back, and the agent said, 'Your phone is ringing, boy'."



