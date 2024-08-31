Tau responds to Kaizer Chiefs calls snub, Al Ahly fall out and Wydad Athletic Club links

BackpageSeth WillisTau responds to Kaizer Chiefs calls snub, Al Ahly fall out and Wydad Athletic Club linksPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsWydad CasablancaAl Ahly SCP. TauThe experienced South Africa attacker has opened up on links to several clubs if he leaves the Red Devils.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTau has been linked with a move away from Al AhlyChiefs and Wydad AC have been associated with himThe attacker responds to claims he is leavingCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below