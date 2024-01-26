Tashreeq Matthews: Mamelodi Sundowns sign highly-rated midfielder linked with Scottish giants Rangers

Tashreeq Matthews: Mamelodi Sundowns sign highly-rated midfielder linked with Scottish giants RangersMichael MadyiraIK SiriusPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTransfersLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsTashreeq MatthewsRangersMamelodi Sundowns have beaten reinforced their star studded squad with the signing of attacking midfielder Tashreeq Matthews.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns have signed Matthews He was linked with Scottish giants Rangers He becomes Downs' third signing this January