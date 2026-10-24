Marco Tardelli won the World Cup with Italy in 1982 and was a key figure for Juventus from 1975 to 1985, winning five Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles and every European trophy. He discusses the current Juventus side in La Stampa.
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Tardelli: “Juventus, something incredible: incompetence, loss of passion, lack of quality on the pitch, arrogance, wrong decisions”
"I feel deep sadness about what is happening in Turin on the Juventus side: what I am seeing is unbelievable. I can no longer understand what has happened in recent years in the dressing room and within the club. Incompetence, a loss of passion, a lack of quality on the pitch, arrogance, poor decisions. But above all, and worst of all, I see no desire to understand the causes."
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting