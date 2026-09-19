Gerry Cardinale wants to expand his influence in football and, through his fund RedBird Capitals , is weighing up a move into the ownership structure of another club after first stepping in at Toulouse and now taking full direct control of AC Milan.





Now, despite an initial denial that looked almost routine, confirmation is coming out of Saudi Arabia that the AC Milan owner, alongside other parties, has begun talks with the Arab state investment fund PIF over the purchase of a stake in Al-Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo now plays, among others.



