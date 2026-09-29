Former AC Milan and Morocco playmaker Adel Taarabt has given a lengthy interview to Gazzetta dello Sport about his time with the Rossoneri, the current team managed by Ruben Amorim and his past not only in Italy, but across football.
Taarabt: “Balotelli compared me to Neymar, I put my hands round Kaká’s neck. It was Inzaghi who did not want to keep me, Amorim is like Gasperini”
Amorim top manager
"I have known Amorim since his Benfica days, although we never played together. He is a top manager: he has great class and is very direct. If he has to leave someone out of the squad, he does it without any problem. He says what he thinks. Before he signed for Milan, I had also heard talk of a possible return to Benfica. Sooner or later, in my view, he will manage them. I compare him a bit to Gasperini, for him the collective comes before the individual."
MOREIRA
"Diego Moreira is a friend. I got to know him at Benfica and he also speaks Moroccan, thanks to his mum’s partner. I spoke to him before he signed for AC Milan. I told him: "Diego, you’re going to a great club. You need broad shoulders because the pressure is huge". He already knew all that. He is a humble lad who is always smiling. In his free time he loves dancing, and those braids make him stand out.
As a right-sided wide player, he brings incredible intensity and can cover the whole flank. With Amorim he can only improve. The brace against Lazio was only a glimpse of what AC Milan fans will see. He is a top player, I can assure you."
Goncalo Ramos
"Ramos? Another dear friend. I haven't spoken to him lately, but he is strong. Even if I don't know whether he is a true number 9. At Benfica B he played out wide, picked up the ball and drove forward. He was a horse. At AC Milan, it seems to me he struggles with playing with his back to goal. He can play as a second striker, but he gives everything for the team. Against Juventus he was left too isolated in the box, but I think that with time Amorim will manage to get the best out of him."
Modric used to call me Zizou
"Did I play with Modric? Yes, and he used to call me 'Zizou'. I was 18, and one time Luka told me I was similar to Zidane in the way I played. Coming from a future Ballon d'Or winner, that has quite an impact."
Farewell to AC Milan
"The fact I wasn’t signed permanently in 2014? Inzaghi didn’t want to keep me. Simple. At that time I had been the best, with four goals and two assists. And I say that with all due respect to Robinho, Kakà and Balotelli, who were very strong players. Seedorf rated me. We had an almost father-and-son relationship.
I still remember my Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid: in the first leg I played a wonderful match. I thought they would keep me on, but that wasn’t the case and I fell into depression. Along with the failed move to PSG, they are the two great regrets I still carry with me."
Difficult character?
No one ever saw me in training. I was pulling off sombreros, elasticos and stepovers. I used to drive Mexes mad. Balotelli even compared me to Neymar. Then it's true: during matches I used to tell the managers to get lost if they took me off when I didn't want to come off. But I've always been good and kind. Then off the pitch I enjoyed myself... Restaurants and nightclubs. In Milan, after Sunday matches, we used to go to Hollywood. There we would also meet all the players from the other teams. It was fun
Hands around Kakà's neck and the rows with Abate
"Is it true that you once put your hands around Kaká's neck? It was a training drill, attack against defence. I didn't pass the ball to Ricky and he started shouting at me for several minutes. He wouldn't stop. At a certain point I put my hands around his neck. I lost my head for a second. In the end, we apologised to each other.
He was always talking. Sometimes Seedorf used to play me on the right wing and Abate was the full-back. He kept getting on my nerves: 'Go here, go there, attack, defend...'. At a certain point I lost patience and told him: 'Shut up!'. He had nothing against me, but on the pitch he was really hard work. Ignazio remains an extraordinary person"
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