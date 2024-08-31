Njabulo Blom, St Louis City, 2024St Louis City
Austin Ditlhobolo

Suspended & Ignored! St Louis City looking to offload former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom after Bafana Bafana international falls out of favour

South AfricaN. BlomPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSt. Louis City

The former South Africa under-20 star is yet to feature for City since he served his suspension and his future with the club is uncertain.

  • City planning to offload Blom
  • Midfielder was handed one-match suspension
  • Fallen out of favour under Hackworth
