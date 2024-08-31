Suspended & Ignored! St Louis City looking to offload former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom after Bafana Bafana international falls out of favour
The former South Africa under-20 star is yet to feature for City since he served his suspension and his future with the club is uncertain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- City planning to offload Blom
- Midfielder was handed one-match suspension
- Fallen out of favour under Hackworth