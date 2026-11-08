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Cairo-Egypt-South-Africa-MatchAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Surprise behind the scenes of being informed of the decision: Hossam Hassan's first response after his dismissal

Egypt vs Malawi
Egypt
Malawi
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Malawi vs Egypt
H. Hassan
A. Maher
Egypt
Malawi
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EGY

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

13 Nov 2026

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

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Mustafa Abu Zahra, a board member of the Egyptian Football Association, has paid tribute to the work of Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan and his staff, lifting the lid on the behind-the-scenes details of his dismissal.

The Egyptian Football Association moved yesterday to sack Hassan and hand the reins to Ali Maher ahead of the November camp. The decision came barely two months after they had extended his contract until 2030.

Egypt enjoyed plenty of happy moments under Hassan, Abu Zahra insisted, and he reserved particular praise for what the team achieved at the World Cup.

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  • "We are not detached from public opinion"

    Abu Zahra told the programme Al-Hekaya on MBC Egypt that the decision to part with the coaching staff followed an assessment of the circumstances surrounding him in recent weeks and the impact they could have on his stability. He stressed that the federation does not ignore the views of the fans or the reactions of the sporting public.

    He added: "We are not detached from public opinion and football fans, and after we looked during our meeting at the surrounding circumstances and the atmosphere that Captain Hossam Hassan experienced over the past days, and the extent of its impact on the national team's atmosphere, we decided to thank him and to appoint Ali Maher as technical director of the Egypt national team."

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  • Behind the scenes of the dismissal decision: Hossam's response and the penalty clause

    Abu Zahra sprang a surprise about the way the former head coach learned of his dismissal. The news reached him through the team's administrative manager, without a single word from the president or any member of the Football Association board.

    He explained: "Mostafa Azzam, the Secretary General of the Football Association, took charge of contacting the team's administrative manager and notifying him of the board's decision, before the latter relayed the news to Hossam Hassan and his coaching staff."

    According to the board member, Hossam Hassan raised no objection and showed no emotion when he discovered his mission had ended. He took it calmly. All he offered was the phrase: "It is God's will, and what He wills is done," before wishing the team well for the period ahead.

    On the contractual front, Abu Zahra stressed that the Association would not go beyond the obligations in the coach's deal. The agreement includes a penalty clause and specific provisions governing the settlement of financial dues arising from the termination, and the board would handle the file exactly as agreed.

    The Association does not want the end of Hossam Hassan's relationship with the team to amount to nothing more than a contractual settlement. Abu Zahra revealed that the board will meet during the coming week to discuss a fitting way to honour the coach and his assistants, in appreciation of everything they delivered during their time in charge.

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Next matches
EGY

EGY

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

13 Nov 2026

MWI

MWI

MWI

MWI

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

EGY

EGY