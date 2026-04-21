Supporters of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa propose national shutdown to highlight police 'fabrications' and the 'fight for justice'

The family of the former Orlando Pirates and South Africa star has officially approved a proposed national shutdown.

This collective action aims to challenge the current legal narrative surrounding the trial of five suspects currently appearing in the North Gauteng High Court.

The family and supporters believe that the true masterminds behind the 2014 killing remain at large while the judicial process stalls.

On Saturday, April 18, organizers visited the Meyiwa family home in Umlazi, south of Durban, to secure their blessing.

Following the meeting, the date for the demonstration has been set for Tuesday, May 19. While the specific routes and provincial coordinators are still being finalized, the organisers confirmed that the family appreciated the continued public interest in the case.



