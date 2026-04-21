Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Senzo MeyiwaGetty Images
Steve Blues

Supporters of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa propose national shutdown to highlight police 'fabrications' and the 'fight for justice'

S. Meyiwa
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup

Frustrated supporters of the late 'keeper have received official backing from the family to initiate a national shutdown as they seek justice for the former South Africa captain amid growing dissatisfaction with the ongoing legal proceedings following the 30-year-old's tragic death in 2014.

  • Sam MeyiwaBackpagepix

    Family grants blessing for nationwide protest

    The family of the former Orlando Pirates and South Africa star has officially approved a proposed national shutdown.

    This collective action aims to challenge the current legal narrative surrounding the trial of five suspects currently appearing in the North Gauteng High Court.

    The family and supporters believe that the true masterminds behind the 2014 killing remain at large while the judicial process stalls.

    On Saturday, April 18, organizers visited the Meyiwa family home in Umlazi, south of Durban, to secure their blessing.

    Following the meeting, the date for the demonstration has been set for Tuesday, May 19. While the specific routes and provincial coordinators are still being finalized, the organisers confirmed that the family appreciated the continued public interest in the case.


    • Advertisement
  • Late Senzo Meyiwa of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Allegations of evidence fabrication spark outrage

    One of the primary drivers behind the march is the allegation that evidence has been manipulated by authorities. Organiser Hurbert Maphumulo explained that the protest is rooted in two specific instances of suspected foul play.

    "Point number one: Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso has opened a case of defeating the ends of justice," he told the Daily Sun.

    "That case pertains to what is clearly the fabrication of evidence on the side of the police.

    "When accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, was arrested, his phones were confiscated by the police, but after his arrest, his phones were used in different locations far from his holding cell.

    "That is clear evidence that the police were fabricating evidence."

    Maphumulo also raised concerns regarding witness statements, adding: "Point number two: there's also fabrication of evidence where the police claimed that Absalom Zungu is the one who pointed out the suspects. The whole case basically rests upon Absalom Zungu's statement, and Absalom is disputing that to the point that he went to the police station to dispute it."

    The organisers are questioning why such fabrications would be necessary if the correct suspects were in custody.


  • Senzo Meyiwa - Bafana BafanaGetty Images

    National impact for a footballing icon

    While the march was initially discussed as a provincial event in KwaZulu-Natal, the organizers believe Meyiwa’s status as a national icon warrants a wider scope.

    Maphumulo noted that the group is consulting with fans across the country to ensure the shutdown reflects the late goalkeeper's impact on South African football.

    "Others were thinking that the march should be in KZN, but we thought that Senzo was a national figure and it would be unfair if we did not include other provinces," he explained.

    The planning phase is now focused on municipal applications to ensure the protests on May 19 are legally permitted.

    The organizers emphasized that the family's emotional involvement remains high, with Meyiwa's mother reportedly becoming emotional during discussions about the alleged cover-ups and the ongoing fight for transparency in her son's murder trial.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Senzo Meyiwa of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sifiso Meyiwa pins hopes on public action

    Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of the late Bafana Bafana star, has been a vocal critic of the state's handling of the case.

    He confirmed the family’s meeting with the march organizers and expressed his gratitude for the public's refusal to let the case go cold.

    Speaking on the upcoming shutdown, he said: "We have big hope that the march will find justice for my brother."

    The Meyiwa family's support for the national shutdown highlights a growing rift between the victims' kin and the North Gauteng High Court proceedings.

    For many supporters of the Buccaneers and the national team, the May 19 protest represents a final stand to ensure that the investigation into the death of one of South Africa's finest goalkeepers is conducted with absolute integrity.

    Hurbert Maphumulo concluded by saying: "The family is backing us on this march, and they appreciated that there are still people who fight for justice and support the family."


Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA