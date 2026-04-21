Supporters of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa propose national shutdown to highlight police 'fabrications' and the 'fight for justice'
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Family grants blessing for nationwide protest
The family of the former Orlando Pirates and South Africa star has officially approved a proposed national shutdown.
This collective action aims to challenge the current legal narrative surrounding the trial of five suspects currently appearing in the North Gauteng High Court.
The family and supporters believe that the true masterminds behind the 2014 killing remain at large while the judicial process stalls.
On Saturday, April 18, organizers visited the Meyiwa family home in Umlazi, south of Durban, to secure their blessing.
Following the meeting, the date for the demonstration has been set for Tuesday, May 19. While the specific routes and provincial coordinators are still being finalized, the organisers confirmed that the family appreciated the continued public interest in the case.
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Allegations of evidence fabrication spark outrage
One of the primary drivers behind the march is the allegation that evidence has been manipulated by authorities. Organiser Hurbert Maphumulo explained that the protest is rooted in two specific instances of suspected foul play.
"Point number one: Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso has opened a case of defeating the ends of justice," he told the Daily Sun.
"That case pertains to what is clearly the fabrication of evidence on the side of the police.
"When accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, was arrested, his phones were confiscated by the police, but after his arrest, his phones were used in different locations far from his holding cell.
"That is clear evidence that the police were fabricating evidence."
Maphumulo also raised concerns regarding witness statements, adding: "Point number two: there's also fabrication of evidence where the police claimed that Absalom Zungu is the one who pointed out the suspects. The whole case basically rests upon Absalom Zungu's statement, and Absalom is disputing that to the point that he went to the police station to dispute it."
The organisers are questioning why such fabrications would be necessary if the correct suspects were in custody.
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National impact for a footballing icon
While the march was initially discussed as a provincial event in KwaZulu-Natal, the organizers believe Meyiwa’s status as a national icon warrants a wider scope.
Maphumulo noted that the group is consulting with fans across the country to ensure the shutdown reflects the late goalkeeper's impact on South African football.
"Others were thinking that the march should be in KZN, but we thought that Senzo was a national figure and it would be unfair if we did not include other provinces," he explained.
The planning phase is now focused on municipal applications to ensure the protests on May 19 are legally permitted.
The organizers emphasized that the family's emotional involvement remains high, with Meyiwa's mother reportedly becoming emotional during discussions about the alleged cover-ups and the ongoing fight for transparency in her son's murder trial.
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Sifiso Meyiwa pins hopes on public action
Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of the late Bafana Bafana star, has been a vocal critic of the state's handling of the case.
He confirmed the family’s meeting with the march organizers and expressed his gratitude for the public's refusal to let the case go cold.
Speaking on the upcoming shutdown, he said: "We have big hope that the march will find justice for my brother."
The Meyiwa family's support for the national shutdown highlights a growing rift between the victims' kin and the North Gauteng High Court proceedings.
For many supporters of the Buccaneers and the national team, the May 19 protest represents a final stand to ensure that the investigation into the death of one of South Africa's finest goalkeepers is conducted with absolute integrity.
Hurbert Maphumulo concluded by saying: "The family is backing us on this march, and they appreciated that there are still people who fight for justice and support the family."