SuperSports United vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Matsatsantsa's welcoming of the Rockets for the Premier Soccer League game on Saturday in Tshwane.

SuperSport United will be looking to close in on PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns when they host TS Galaxy at the Lucas Moripe Stadium Peter Mokaba on Saturday night.

Victory for the Spartans will see them closing in on Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United, who meet each other on the same day.

But they face a tricky Galaxy side that is seventh on the table with three points less than Matsatsantsa.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Spartans and the Rockets, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.