SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Matsatsantsa's match against Stellies as the South African top tier resumes.

SuperSport United will resume their Premier Soccer League campaign, after the Africa Cup of Nations break, on Friday when they take one Stellenbosch.

Maximum points at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in favour of the Swanky Boys, will cut Mamelodi Sundowns lead at the top to just six points. The Gavin Hunt-led team are third with 29 points - having played two games more than the log leaders, the same as second-placed Cape Town City who have a superior goal difference over SuperSport.

Stellies are just a position behind SuperSport with 26 points having played 15 games as opposed to their opponent who have played one more match and a win might lift them to the second position, depending on the goal difference they will create.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two sides, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.