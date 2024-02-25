SuperSport United vs Modern Future Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the information you need as the Swanky Boys host the Egyptian outfit in the continental outing.

SuperSport United hosts Modern Future in a must-win Caf Confederations Cup Group A outing on Sunday.

Matsatsantsa are at the bottom of the pool with just three points, and a win this weekend against the second-placed Egyptians, who are on seven points, will keep their chances of progressing alive.

USM Alger, who lead the group with 10 points, will play third placed Al Hilal who have the same number of points as SuperSport but with a better head-to-head record against the South Africans.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Modern Future, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.