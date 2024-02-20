SuperSport United vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Matsatsantsa's match against the Citizens in the domestic tournament.

SuperSport United will revive their bid to win silverware this season when they play fellow Premier Soccer League side Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32.

Matsatsantsa's last triumph in the competition was in 2017 when they defeated Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the final - which was their fifth in history.

The Citizens have not won the annual competition but with the quality within the team, they might just stop SuperSport from advancing.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.