SuperSport United's 'dumb' decision on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe - 'Now Kaizer Chiefs have bought Rushwin Dortley to play right where TT plays'
The Botswana captain is bracing for a tough battle for regular football after the Soweto giants secured the signature of a new centre-back.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
- Ditlhokwe has spent a season at Chiefs
- But a new centre-back has been bought by Amakhosi
- Matthews regrets letting Ditlhokwe leave SSU